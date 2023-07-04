Aaron Rodgers’ Twitter activity highlights Jets QB’s stand on Joe Rogan x Ice Cube take on RFK Jr.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always been a little different, for some in a good way, others not so much. But he has never been shy about what his beliefs are on certain things and also what is happening around the world.

Of course, Rodgers copped serious backlash for his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, but we don't need to delve back into all that. Rodgers has his thoughts on it and while many don't agree, a lot do.

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now running for US President, he has brought to light several things that he is to take issue with if he gets into office.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are clearly some secrets that need to be aired out in the public space and Kennedy seems hellbent on making that happen. Looking at Aaron Rodgers' Twitter account, he has liked several tweets from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that show Joe Rogan and Ice Cube talking about certain issues. He also liked a tweet about Julian Assange.

Rodgers liking both of the tweets above might indicate his thoughts on these issues. The quarterback has always been a deep thinker when it comes to the issues of the world, and it appears that Kennedy Jr. has caught his attention.

Aaron Rodgers under pressure to perform for the Jets

Rodgers at Jets minicamp.

There is no doubt that the arrival of Aaron Rodgers to New York has lifted expectations massively. After nearly being a playoff team last season before a spectacular collapse, the Jets knew they needed a veteran quarterback.

With a defense that is considered to be one of the better units in the league, that side of the ball is taken care of, but the offense needed someone to bring it all together.

For some, that is the 4x NFL MVP in Aaron Rodgers. Such is the quarterback's talent, many are not just harboring a potential AFC East tilt, but a Super Bowl tilt as well.

Now, given the state of the AFC and how loaded it is with talent - with the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and the Jacksonville Jaguars - it will be hard.

But that is why Rodgers was brought to New York...to deliver the franchise another Super Bowl.

Poll : 0 votes