Aaron Rodgers update: Vikings ditch 4x MVP QB's pursuit, declare JJ McCarthy as QB1

Aaron Rodgers won't get the chance to replicate Brett Favre's path from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets and then to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have ruled out Rodgers, instead focusing on last year’s first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, NFL Insider Tom Pelissero broke the news on X. He shared that the Vikings have rebuffed all trade offers for McCarthy. He also added that they would still explore a veteran quarterback to add to the roster. It will just not be Aaron Rodgers.

“The Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say.”

“The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1.”

The Vikings were reportedly considering Rodgers as a potential free-agent target, but no official offer was ever made. They have since withdrawn from the Rodgers sweepstakes, thus leaving McCarthy as the favorite to land the starting job. Despite tearing his meniscus in the preseason last year and undergoing two knee surgeries, McCarthy is expected to be ready by training camp.

Sam Darnold took over the starting role and led the Vikings to the playoffs last season, so McCarthy will have big shoes to fill on a roster that is designed to win now.

Aaron Rodgers to decide between the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and retirement

This news leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants as the likeliest landing spots for Aaron Rodgers. Both teams are in limbo as they await a decision from the 4-time MVP.

The Giants have hosted Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson, but it appears the veteran QB is their preferred option. The Steelers wanted to retain Justin Fields, but he has since signed a multi-year contract with the New York Jets.

If Rodgers decides to keep playing, he will enter his 21st season, another year removed from the Achilles injury he suffered in 2023. He currently ranks seventh in NFL history for games played as a quarterback, and if he plays at least the 17 regular-season games in 2025, he will move up to fifth on the all-time list. Tom Brady leads the ranking with 335, followed by Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning.

