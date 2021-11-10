How the f*ck does a QB not understand the concept of protection?" - Comedian roasts Aaron Rodgers over his COVID vaccine stance 

The barrage on Aaron Rodgers has continued in full force as comedian Jon Stewart went going off on the QB over his COVID-19 vaccine stance. Stewart rebuked Rodgers in his recent stand-up performance on Monday. "There is good news on the pandemic," the former Daily Show host said at the Stand Up for Heroes event in New York City. In his stand-up routine, he went on to say, "I was talking to my Dr. Aaron...Rodgers, and it looks good. It’s almost over."

Stewart Roasts Rodgers

Per Page Six, Stewart went on to say that Rodgers "read something in a bathroom” and "I don’t remember what it was." Stewart also made jokes about Rodgers' new long haircut, but the overriding theme was about Rodgers and his vaccination point of view.

"How the f–k does a quarterback not understand the concept of protection? Prevention and protection!”

Stewart added, "Let’s say you’re a vulnerable person, so you get five big -- they’re not even like human -- they’re like antibodies, like fire. And then you stand behind them, and then one of them just says, 'I believe in freedom. So, go ahead.'"

Michael Grant @MichaelGrant_CJ Jon Stewart on Aaron Rodgers: "How the f–k does a quarterback not understand the concept of protection?" pagesix.com/2021/11/09/jon… Jon Stewart on Aaron Rodgers: "How the f–k does a quarterback not understand the concept of protection?" pagesix.com/2021/11/09/jon…

The Stewart barrage heaps onto what Howard Stern said. Stern also ripped Rodgers’ statements and said he would boot him out of the NFL if he had the authority to do so. Rodgers received extensive condemnation following his positive test for COVID last week. It was disclosed that he had not been vaccinated to combat the virus, despite stating at a press conference in August that he was “immunized.” Instead, Rodgers has employed the use of “homeopathic” treatments in place of medically approved vaccines.

Tanya Ray Fox @TanyaRayFox Pat McAfee asked Aaron Rodgers which doctors he consulted “besides Dr. Joe Rogan” and Rodgers said “I definitely talked with about a dozen friends of mine who dealt with COVID then said “hate is not gonna bring us out of this pandemic”



🤢 Pat McAfee asked Aaron Rodgers which doctors he consulted “besides Dr. Joe Rogan” and Rodgers said “I definitely talked with about a dozen friends of mine who dealt with COVID then said “hate is not gonna bring us out of this pandemic” 🤢

He has mentioned podcaster and MMA commentator Joe Rogan as one of the reasons he decided not to get the vaccination. The NFL and Packers were cognizant of Rodgers’ vaccine standing before the start of the season, according to NFL insiders. After getting called out for not being vaccinated, Rodgers turned to The Pat McAfee Show to give a 45-minute verbal onslaught, regarding his views on COVID-19 and those who cited him for being dishonest about his vaccination status.

