"NFL is a dinosaur "- Aaron Rodgers voices frustration over the league not keeping up with the modern era

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been afraid to share his opinion's on certain topics. Largely outspoken on Covid-19 vaccinations and its protocols, he has remained firm in his beliefs.

The 38-year-old was a speaker at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference where he and fellow sporting superstars in Odell Beckham Jr. and tennis star Serena Williams spoke about all things Bitcoin.

Rodgers, like Beckham Jr., is one of the latest players to take part of their salary in Bitcoin. The Packers quarterback was rather critical of the NFL, saying the league is not keeping up with modern times when it comes to players having some of their salary paid in Bitcoin. He added that it is going to take one player to transform the the idea of salaries being converted into Bitcoin.

Rodgers said:

“The NFL, is always about a decade behind, well, in Green Bay, at least, a decade behind the rest of the NFL. The NFL is a dinosaur at times as far as their advancement and a number of different areas, but I think there is a real possibility that as Bitcoin becomes more mainstream, there’s no way of getting around it."

“Guys are taking salary in Bitcoin, guys are investing heavily in Bitcoin, and there’s going to be the push. It’s going to take one kind of game-changer contract where a team, with the foresight, the creativity, working with a player who can be transcendent with the contract, being able to set the table with what a contract being paid out in Bitcoin can look like."

He added:

“That’s what happens. It always has to be one, one trailblazer, one specific thing that happens that is kind of the beginning, the kick-off point, the crescendo for all contracts to follow in kind.”

Aaron Rodgers back with Green Bay Packers for 2022

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

The 38-year-old's playing future was the subject of intense speculation throughout the 2021 NFL season. Many thought he would have chosen to retire or play for another team, particularly the Denver Broncos.

However, Rodgers remained loyal to the organization that drafted him by signing a new deal reportedly worth $150.8 million over the next three seasons. He will average slightly over $50 million a season.

Such a big contract was always going to see players move on, and indeed, it was his favorite target in Davante Adams and fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who are now with different teams.

The Packers offense in 2022 is going to have a different feel to it, but with number 12 under center, Green Bay will still be one of the favorites for the NFC and Super Bowl.

Edited by Windy Goodloe