"AB got more bars than Eminem": NFL fans react to Antonio Brown's music video with Kodak Black

Antonio Brown is making moves off the field. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has not played in the NFL since 2021 but is fnding ways to stay relevant.
The retired wide receiver is in the news as he is transitioning to the music world and announced a song with American rapper Kodak Black on Friday.
The song called "I LUV ALL THE OPPS" was shared on social media by the former NFL star with a 16-second clip of Brown and Kodak Black rapping.
Antonio Brown caught the attention of fans who were excited about the song and hyped up the wideout.
"AB got more bars than Eminem," one fan said.
Other comments weren't as positive and had no mercy on Brown's project.
Ever since he left the NFL, Antonio Brown has been very active on social media. Now, as a social media celebrity who has a presence on streams, AB's fan base has grown over the years.
Cam Newton "confused" after Antonio Brown's incident at boxing celebrity event
On May 17, Antonio Brown starred in a controversial moment during a boxing event hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was involved in a fight with a group of people outside the venue in Miami.
Viral videos showed the former player fighting with several individuals while security tried to defuse the situation. Shots were reportedly fired afterward and Brown was detained by the police.
Cam Newton reacted to this situation last week during his "4th&1" podcast. The retired quarterback admitted it was hard to believe any of the parties involved in this situation.
“We know it has been documented and published that Antonio Brown is a certified crash out," Newton said (8:20 mark). "But when you start hearing from the opposition, his side doesn't make it any better because I hear them tires screeching again...
"If you are willing to do what you are willing to do, no matter if you are right or wrong, and it's a protest or whatever, you wait. The clash of two crash out happens and we don't know who to believe.”
Brown is now seemingly over that situation and is focusing on his new venture.
