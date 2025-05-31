"AB got more bars than Eminem": NFL fans react to Antonio Brown's music video with Kodak Black

Antonio Brown is making moves off the field. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has not played in the NFL since 2021 but is fnding ways to stay relevant.

Ad

The retired wide receiver is in the news as he is transitioning to the music world and announced a song with American rapper Kodak Black on Friday.

The song called "I LUV ALL THE OPPS" was shared on social media by the former NFL star with a 16-second clip of Brown and Kodak Black rapping.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Antonio Brown caught the attention of fans who were excited about the song and hyped up the wideout.

"AB got more bars than Eminem," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

India @Indiaxweb3 @AB84 about to win a Grammy

Ad

Austin Graham @adivraza Hey AB, congrats on the new track with Kodak Black! Sounds like a hit, gonna check it out now.

Ad

Other comments weren't as positive and had no mercy on Brown's project.

Bobby Bropez @realbobbylopes Hot garbage!

Ad

StanceswithWolves @Cabnines32 Absolute garbage music

Ad

Musky Elon @dubbyaTY Trash

Ad

Ever since he left the NFL, Antonio Brown has been very active on social media. Now, as a social media celebrity who has a presence on streams, AB's fan base has grown over the years.

Cam Newton "confused" after Antonio Brown's incident at boxing celebrity event

On May 17, Antonio Brown starred in a controversial moment during a boxing event hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was involved in a fight with a group of people outside the venue in Miami.

Ad

Viral videos showed the former player fighting with several individuals while security tried to defuse the situation. Shots were reportedly fired afterward and Brown was detained by the police.

Cam Newton reacted to this situation last week during his "4th&1" podcast. The retired quarterback admitted it was hard to believe any of the parties involved in this situation.

“We know it has been documented and published that Antonio Brown is a certified crash out," Newton said (8:20 mark). "But when you start hearing from the opposition, his side doesn't make it any better because I hear them tires screeching again...

Ad

"If you are willing to do what you are willing to do, no matter if you are right or wrong, and it's a protest or whatever, you wait. The clash of two crash out happens and we don't know who to believe.”

Brown is now seemingly over that situation and is focusing on his new venture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.