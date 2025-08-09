"Abdul Carter had Dion Dawkins in hell" - NFL fans react as Giants rookie puts Bills' star OL in shambles during preseason game

Just like his New York Giants, rookie defensive end Abdul Carter had a solid first half in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. Brian Daboll gave Jaxson Dart the keys to the car after Russell Wilson started the game under center, while Carter had the chance to go against a solid offensive line while trying to get to Mitchell Trubisky.His partnership with Roy Robertson-Harris is already making noise. A clip of Carter and Robertson-Harris running towards Trubisky, with Carter giving Dion Dawkins a hard time and Robertson-Harris recording the QB hit, made the rounds on social media.The sequence had fans raving about Carter's explosiveness and strength against one of the best offensive linemen in the league.&quot;Abdul had Dion in hell LOL,&quot; one fan said.Snkr Hashira @whokneauxsLINKAbdul had Dion in hell LOL&quot;Abdul on an island with Dion &amp; aint break a sweat he's him,&quot; another fan wrote.flak @flacko2playaLINKAbdul on an island with Dion &amp; aint break a sweat😭😭😭😭😭 he's him&quot;This Abdul Carter rep is insane,&quot; another fan added.Gerrit Cole stan @KingGerritColeLINKThis Abdul Carter rep is insaneOthers continued to highlight that this was Carter's first action in the league, and he was putting up with the No. 42 best player in the league and a four-time consecutive Pro Bowler.&quot;This isn't some slouch he's beating. That's Dion Dawkins. Dawkins just made his fourth Pro Bowl a season ago,&quot; NFL reporter Connor Hughes wrote.&quot;A rookie vs a Top ten tackle in the NFL,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Man, just watch Abdul Carter against Dion Dawkins. I use to dream for a pass rusher like this,&quot; another fan said.While Abdul Carter finished the first half with one tackle, he made Mitchell Trubisky and Dion Dawkins feel his pressure.Abdul Carter can make an instant impact on the GiantsAfter a remarkable collegiate career with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Abdul Carter was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He played 42 games, recording 172 tackles, 41 for loss, 23 sacks and one interception for 18 yards.As he starts his professional career, Carter is the favorite to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season. He has +250 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook, leading other strong candidates such as Jalon Walker (+1000), Travis Hunter (+1200) and Mason Graham (+1400), among others.Dion Dawkins has already witnessed what Carter is capable of doing, and fans are excited about his potential. The Giants will have a dangerous offensive line that will also include Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence.