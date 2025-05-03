Abdul Carter drops 5-word response to Giants great Phil Simms offering rookie DE his no. 11 jersey

The New York Giants took Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, there is still uncertainty regarding which jersey number the defensive end will wear for his rookie season.

Nonetheless, when former Giants quarterback Phil Simms said he would be open to unretiring his No. 11 jersey for Carter, the DE reacted to the two-time Super Bowl winner's comments.

"It would be an HONOR," Carter tweeted, while tagging Simms.

Initially, Simms said that he had to discuss un-retiring his Giants jersey with his family. He also said that his agent did not want the Giants' No. 11 shirt given to another player.

Unfortunately for Carter, only a few hours after he received Simms' blessings to wear No. 11, the former QB reportedly withdrew his offer. Reports suggested that Simms' family had outvoted him and told him to keep his number retired.

Carter took the rejection in his stride and reacted positively despite the news.

Damn at this point imma be out there with just my last name on my jersey, no number. Jkjk, It’s all Love. Just wanna play Football!" Carter tweeted later on Friday.

Notably, this wasn't the first Giants jersey number that Carter was denied.

Lawrence Taylor denied Abdul Carter from wearing his No. 56 Giants jersey

New York Giants DE Abdul Carter - Source: Getty

After being drafted, Abdul Carter showed interest in wanting to wear Lawrence Taylor's retired No. 56 jersey. However, Taylor shut down that idea almost immediately.

“I know he would love to wear that number," Taylor said via the New York Post on Friday. "But, hey, I think it’s retired. Get another number. I don’t care if it’s double zero, and then make it famous.”

Carter reacted to Taylor's comments with positivity and even praised the legendary NFL linebacker.

The worst thing he could say was NO!! My stance don’t change, LT is the *goat emoji* nothing but respect… This just gonna make me work even harder!! I love it." Carter tweeted.

Carter played three years at Penn State. In the 2024 season, he racked up 68 tackles, 12.0 sacks, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles en route to winning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

