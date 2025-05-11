Abdul Carter drops his dream starting five to fellow Giants rookie Jaxson Dart’s star squad in ultimate fantasy face-off

Abdul Carter is already looking to establish rapport with Jaxson Dart, even though they each play on a different side of the ball. On Saturday, the two New York Giants rookies exchanged fantasy basketball starting fives:

Later on, the edge rusher told his quarterback teammate what AI platform Grok thought the result would be:

Within the Giants, Carter will be wearing No. 51. Speaking about the decision, he said during minicamp on Friday:

“I feel like it’s going to have to grow on me a little bit, but it’s feeling good right now. It’s pretty much set.”

The decision concludes a widely-publicized search that saw him initially attempt to get 56, which is retired for Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. The legendary pass rusher had said on ESPN some time ago:

“He has to be the player that he is. He can’t be another Lawrence Taylor. Well, he may be better than a Lawrence Taylor, who knows? But he has to make his mark. It’s up to him.”

He also wanted his old collegiate number 11, which is retired for quarterback Phil Simms. The two-time Super Bowl winner had indicated that he would not be against Carter donning it, but his family ultimately turned down the proposition.

Abdul Carter discusses first practice as a pro

It is clear that Big Blue has a high opinion of Abdul Carter, who will play a major role in an edge rotation that has Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. In the same post-practice scrum, he said:

“I feel like it really hit me today... I like having fun out here. When I’m out here with the pads on, with my helmet on, I feel like that’s where I’m at my best. I don’t know, I just fit in the most on the field, just being out here having fun.”

Meanwhile, third-round defensive lineman Darius Alexander also had a "great" impression of him:

“I like the way he moves. I like the way he plays. I like the way he approached the game, so me and him been talking a little bit. We’re going to definitely get out there.”

Rookie minicamp concluded on Saturday. Team OTAs will begin on May 27.

