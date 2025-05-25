Abdul Carter holds on to hope after Knicks go down 0-2 to Pacers in ECF of NBA playoffs

Abdul Carter has immersed himself in New York culture as he prepares for his debut in the NFL. The New York Giants selected the Penn State Nittany Lions product with the third overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft, and he's one of the most highly rated defensive players to enter the league in recent years.

Abdul Carter is rooting for the New York Knicks as they attempt to return from a 0-2 deficit versus the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference F]finals of the NBA Playoffs. The Pacers won the series' first two games at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking ahead of Game 3 of the ECF, Carter said:

"It’s smart they put it at 18, because they know that’s going to be the game that decides it all. I’ve heard (about the rivalry) and, especially just from guys and just talking to guys on both teams, they’re saying ‘Yeah, that’s the game that’s like – that’s the one where everybody’s energy is crazy.

"Super lit, trash talk, everything, just because we know that that’s the one that’s up for the division.’"

He followed up with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) where he wrote:

"Just got this feeling it’s not over yet, Knicks gonna bounce back!!!!"

The Knicks have their work cut out as they look to topple the Pacers in a competitive matchup. They need at least a win on the road to extend the series back to MSG.

When is Abdul Carter's first game in the NFL?

Barring any unfortunate occurrences or injury, Abdul Carter's first game as a New York Giants player will be against the Washington Commanders in Washington on Sept. 7 in Week 1 of the 2025 regular season. The game will see Carter attempt to stop Jayden Daniels from starting his sophomore professional campaign with a bang.

Abdul Carter was viewed as a generational linebacker prospect in the draft evaluation process, and the Giants were sold on his current ability and potential. Some compare him to Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, and the Giants are hoping for a similar impact from Day 1.

The Giants will aim to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Their fan base will hope that the addition of Carter and an array of talented rookies and free agents could help take the team out of mediocrity in the upcoming season.

