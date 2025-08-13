  • home icon
  Abdul Carter makes bold admission despite stunning showing during Giants camp

Abdul Carter makes bold admission despite stunning showing during Giants camp

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 13, 2025 15:24 GMT
Syndication: The Record
Abdul Carter makes bold admission despite stunning showing during Giants camp - Source: Imagn

New York Giants rookie linebacker Abdul Carter has shown flashes of dominance since the start of training camp. He made an impression in his first preseason appearance last weekend, where the Giants defeated the Buffalo Bills. He recorded three pressures on three pass-rush attempts.

Several players, ex-players, fans and analysts have hailed Carter and the Giants' front since that game. For Carter, though, he has his eyes set on higher achievements. The former Penn State defender has set a particular statistical goal for himself for his rookie season.

"Excuse me if you see me & I’m looking a lil rough, not getting haircut til I get a sack🥴," Carter posted on X.
also-read-trending Trending
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The star linebacker is one of the new players who have given New York fans plenty of hope, despite the team's recent struggles. The Giants prioritized Carter, a highly sought-after player in this year's draft, and selected him with their No. 3 pick. His presence will have a big impact on the franchise's progress this year.

Abdul Carter recorded 68 tackles while playing for Penn State last season.

Abdul Carter gets an A+ for his Week 1 preseason performance

Abdul Carter exhibited his trademark agility in the Giants' win over the Bills on Saturday and has since garnered a highly favorable evaluation around the NFL. He is among only four rookies selected in the first round of April's draft to earn an A+ rating for their NFL preseason debuts from CBS Sports.

Carter will try to build on this outstanding performance when the regular season starts. The Giants hope that he can become one of the greatest defenders in franchise history.

The Giants also selected quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft, and he also received an A+ grade. Josh Simmons, an offensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Will Campbell, an offensive tackle for the New England Patriots, were the other two first-round picks to achieve the same mark.

The Giants will face the New York Jets on Saturday in their next preseason game.

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Krutik Jain
