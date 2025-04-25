Abdul Carter sends 3-word message to Jaxson Dart after Giants trade up to draft star QB

Abdul Carter approved of his new team's move tonight to trade back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Initially, the New York Giants used their third overall selection on Carter to help kick off the night.
As the night progressed, New York traded into the 25th overall selection with the Houston Texans to get back into the first round, and select who they're hoping will be their franchise quarterback. Passing up on Shedeur Sanders, New York instead drafted Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart. Carter took to his X account to react to the news, and had a rather positive three-word reaction to Dart joining him in New York.
Carter is a generational pass rusher who brings some much-needed explosiveness to the New York pass rush. In his final season with Penn State, Carter racked up 43 solo tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. Many analysts are expecting very big things from the 21-year-old at the next level, and he'll get to prove exactly that with the Giants.
As for Dart, he began to skyrocket on draft boards after his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. In his 2024 campaign with Ole Miss, Dart passed for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also provides some dual-threat ability, as Dart rushed the football 124 times for 495 yards and three scores on the ground.
Now, the pair of first-round picks hope to come in and help the Giants compete in a division stacked with NFC playoff contenders such as the Washington Commanders, and defending Super Bowl champion, Philadelphia Eagles.
New York Giants shock NFL with selections in 2025 NFL Draft
It has been a rather interesting journey to the NFL Draft for the Giants. Initially, New York was linked to quarterback Shedeur Sanders for months. However, as the draft drew nearer, the Giants began to distance themselves from Sanders, as reports surfaced that they were instead eying generational talents such as Carter or Travis Hunter. With the Jaguars trading up to select Hunter with the second overall pick, New York opted to take Carter when he fell to them.
And despite reportedly making attempts to trade up to first overall to nab Cam Ward away from the Titans, New York made the move to trade back into the first round and select Dart, who will share a quarterback room in New York with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.
