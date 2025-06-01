Abdul Carter sends 5-word recruiting pitch to Kevin Durant after Knicks lose ECF to Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers in NBA playoffs

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter wants two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant to join the New York Knicks. On Saturday, Carter tweeted a recruiting message for Durant after the Knicks lost to Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"We need a bucket getter @KDTrey5," Carter tweeted.

The Pacers beat the Knicks 4-2 in the ECF series to advance to the NBA Finals. Indiana recorded a 125-108 win over New York in Game 6 on Saturday.

The Pacers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA finals.

Durant has been with the Phoenix Suns for just over two seasons. However, the Suns are reportedly looking to trade the 15-time All-Star in the offseason.

KD, widely regarded as one of the best players in the NBA, has been linked to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Carter wants the veteran to join the Knicks to help the team win the championship.

It remains to be seen where Kevin Durant will play next season.

Abdul Carter signs lucrative rookie contract with New York Giants

New York Giants LB Abdul Carter - Source: Getty

According to Spotrac, Abdul Carter signed a lucrative four-year, $45.255 million rookie contract with the New York Giants on Thursday. The linebacker will receive a $29.55 million signing bonus.

The Giants took Carter with the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL draft. He played his entire four-year college career at Penn State.

In his final season with the Nittany Lions, Carter won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award. He posted 68 tackles, 12 sacks, four passes defended and forced two fumbles across 16 games.

Carter was regarded as one of the finest defensive players in this year's draft class. He is tipped for immense success in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants handle Carter's versatility. The rookie can play as a linebacker and as a defensive lineman.

