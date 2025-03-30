Abdul Carter sends bold message to NFL teams reiterating choice for No. 1 overall pick in 2025 draft 

Penn State Nittany Lions outside linebacker Abdul Carter has proven on the field to be one of the most dynamic players in the 2025 NFL draft class. With less than a month before the Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the first pick, Carter made a pitch during the Penn State pro day on Friday for why he should be selected by the team.

Ad

"I think just my overall impact on the game. My versatility. I can play multiple positions, and I feel like most importantly I step up when I'm needed the most when crunch time comes around. When you need somebody to make that big play, I feel like I'm the guy who makes that big play." h/t ESPN

Ad

Trending

Carter was not able to participate on the field during the Penn State pro day as he continues to recover from an arm and shoulder injury sustained during the College Football Playoff, as well as a stress reaction in his right foot that was discovered during the NFL combine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carter was named the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as well as an All-American as he posted 68 total tackles (43 solo, 25 assisted) with a FBS-leading 24 tackles for loss to pair with his 12.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Abdul Carter discusses foot injury

Abdul Carter's stress fracture in his right foot was major news during the 2025 NFL combine, as surgery was seemingly on the table. It was also one of the reasons why he was unable to participate in the Penn State pro day, which could have potentially elevated his draft stock.

Carter explained how he did not know about the foot injury ahead of time and that he feels perfectly normal right now.

Ad

"I found out when they found out about it. I never had no symptoms, no pain. Doesn't bother me now. It didn't bother me during the season. So whatever they feel necessary for it, I don't feel any pain right now. No surgery or nothing like that." h/t ESPN

Abdul Carter currently has the second-highest odds after Cam Ward to be the first pick in the draft, but it is still a longshot as he is +800, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-NFL QB makes feelings clear about Patriots adding Stefon Diggs for $69,000,000 - “Worthy signing”