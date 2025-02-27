Abdul Carter sends message after dealing with major injury scare ahead of 2025 NFL Combine

Abdul Carter is expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but recent inquiries about injuries have some wondering whether or not his draft stock will be affected. Carter is reportedly dealing with several injuries that will prevent him from participating in drills at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday that Carter has not fully recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained against Boise State in the College Football Playoff. NFL insider Adam Schefter then reported Wednesday night that Carter is also dealing with a stress reaction in his right foot.

The top defensive line prospect is now said to be weighing whether or not to undergo surgery to help repair the issue. With all that being said, Carter took to his X account to share a photo of the Star Wars character, Darth Vader, healing in a bacta tank.

Abdul Carter expected to make a decision on surgery this week

According to Schefter, Abdul Carter has two options. First, he could undergo the pre-emptive surgery and potentially return in about eight weeks, or he could skip the procedure and go forth with his pro day at Penn State.

Carter has been consulting with medical personnel and is expected to make a decision on his next move within the week. The Penn State star's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, however, doesn't expect this to affect his draft stock in the slightest.

“Either way, worst case scnario, we don’t expect this to impact where he is drafted,” Rosenhaus said. "After visiting with teams this week, I believe he’s going to be the No. 1 overall pick. "

The Tennessee Titans currently hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter could very well be an option for the franchise at that selection, but they are mostly being linked to a QB. If not, there are plenty of other potential landing spots for Carter within the top 10, such as the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and many more.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26 and it will be interesting to see where Abdul Carter lands.

