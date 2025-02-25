Why is Abdul Carter skipping drills at 2025 NFL Combine? Reason revealed for Penn St edge's absence

Abdul Carter is widely expected to be among the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft after a strong three-year career with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The pass rusher will not participate in drills at the NFL combine, however, as he recovers from a shoulder injury suffered during the College Football Playoff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted the news on Monday:

"Penn St edge Abdul Carter, a potential No. 1 selection, is sending letter to teams from Dr. Dan Cooper that he has been cleared to resume training and will be cleared for his pro day on March 28. Cooper examined Carter’s shoulder in Dallas earlier this month. Carter will not work out at the Combine because he has not fully recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Boise State game according to his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey."

Carter appeared in 42 games during his collegiate career, recording 172 total tackles (104 solo), 23.0 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, one interception, five forced fumbles and 13 passes defended. He was named a unanimous All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in his final season, while earning two first-team All-Big Ten and one second-team All-Big Ten selections.

Abdul Carter weighs in on LaVar Arrington II wearing No. 11

Abdul Carter's departure to the NFL has freed up the No. 11, which has been worn by many standout linebackers who have played for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The pass rusher recently weighed in on the number being given to LaVar Arrington II, tweeting:

"I understand why yall think #𝟭𝟭 should be earned…BUT #𝟭𝟭 is 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐂𝐘!! Lavar started this tradition now it’s HIS SON TURN! The OG knows this the right move. LAVAR ARRINGTON the second of his name! It was already written.. It’s your turn now young ST1X. What will you leave behind?? 𝐬𝐭𝟏𝐱𝐜𝟏𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐄🤘🏾♾ #LEGACY"

Arrington joins the Nittany Lions as a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. He will look to become the latest Penn State star to wear the number at the linebacker position, joining his father LaVar Arrington, NaVorro Bowman, Micah Parsons and Carter. Each of those players was named an All-American and received first-team All-Big Ten honors at least once in their collegiate careers.

