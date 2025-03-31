Abdul Carter sends message to Seth Rollins after WWE star raves about top 2025 NFL Draft prospect

Abdul Carter received praise from WWE star Seth Rollins, who picked the Penn State defensive end to be a definite success in the NFL. When Carter caught wind of Rollins' comments on Sunday, he acknowledged the positive words from the five-time WWE champion while also expressing his fandom in a tweet.

Ad

"Appreciate you @WWERollins, used to watch you as kid! Since The Shield days! @WWE," Carter tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rollins is a hardcore fan of the Chicago Bears, who hold the No. 10 pick in this year's draft. Given his recent praise of Carter, the WWE icon would love to have the Bears draft the Nittaly Lions' defensive end.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Chicago was one of the busiest teams at the start of the free agency and strengthened its offensive line to support quarterback Caleb Williams. If the Bears are now aiming to bolster their defense, Carter would be an ideal pick.

Ad

However, the Bears are reportedly targeting a top running back in the first round of this year's draft. There is also the possibility of Carter being drafted before Chicago's turn.

Carter began his collegiate career at Penn State in 2022. Across three years with the program, he recorded 126 tackles, 23.0 sacks, 13 passes defended, five forced fumbles and one interception. During the 2024 season, he had 68 tackles (43 solo), 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended, winning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

Ad

Abdul Carter's draft stock has reportedly fallen since he opted out of physical drills at scouting combine

Penn State DE Abdul Carter - Source: Imagn

Abdul Carter did not perform at the scouting combine this year. He skipped the physical drills since he was recovering from a shoulder injury that he suffered during the College Football Playoff. During the medical testing at the combine, Carter reportedly had a stress reaction in his foot as well.

Ad

The Penn State star was initially tipped as the top pick for this year. However, due to his injuries and the fact that he did not perform at the combine, Carter's stock has reportedly fallen over the past month or so.

Nonetheless, many still believe that Carter is a top-10 pick for this year, and it will be interesting to see where he lands in the big league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback