Abdul Carter tweets after Titans release Harold Landry ahead of NFL draft 2025

The Tennessee Titans releasing Harold Landry III seems to be music to the ears of the top projected defensive player in this year’s draft. Following the news that the Titans were parting ways with their former Pro Bowl linebacker on Friday, Abdul Carter took to X to post an apparent reaction to the news.

His post included a smiley face with a fist holding up the index finger, seemingly indicating delight about the decision made by the team holding the first overall pick in the NFL draft in April.

Getting Landry off their books will save the Titans close to $11 million. Carter’s tweet came out about 10 minutes after it was officially announced Landry was released. The now former Titans linebacker out of Boston College, who Tennessee took in the second round of the 2018 draft, led his team in sacks last season with nine, 2 1/2 more than the next person on the defensive line, Arden Key.

Since missing the 2022 season with a torn ACL, Landry was among the Titans’ best pass rushers, with 10 1/2 sacks in 2023. He registered nine or more sacks in four different seasons.

His loss will leave a void in the Titans’ pass-rushing department, which seems to indicate Carter may go number one. The Titans seemingly still need a quarterback, but it doesn’t appear they’re very high on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Carter was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and a Unanimous All-American with 12 sacks, 43 solo tackles and two forced fumbles.

Abdul Carter’s marketing

What we know about Abdul Carter is that, like many NFL prospects, marketing is essential, and like everyone looking to get drafted, the Penn State product has done a lot of it lately.

Fans who follow him might remember what he had to say on social media after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

On X, on February 9, Carter said:

DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS!!! #1 OVERALL PICK, 74 Days…

The Eagles’ defense was stellar against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, holding them off the scoreboard until the latter stages of the game.

Earlier this week, the Titans held meetings with Carter, Sanders and Ward. There’s also the possibility the Titans will trade up that first pick. That’s an answer we probably won’t find out anytime soon.

Carter, however, will have to wait until April 24 to find out when he is selected at the NFL draft.

