"Absolute cinema": Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace screams in disbelief over Justin Herbert-led Chargers' insane comeback win vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers stunned the Denver Broncos from seven points down in the fourth quarter on Sunday, putting up ten unanswered points to win 23-20 via a walk-off field goal. And Grace Harbaugh was there to witness it all.

The daughter of head coach Jim Harbaugh took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of herself cheering from the stands of SoFi Stadium during the game:

"Absolute cinema"

Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace enjoying Chargers' win vs. Broncos

Justin Herbert had his shakiest performance to date, being intercepted for the first time this season. However, his only touchdown pass to Keenan Allen tied the game with around two and a half minutes left. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton, meanwhile, had his best performance to date, notching 70 yards and his first-ever NFL touchdown on 19 carries.

The Broncos, meanwhile, were bannered by Courtland Sutton, who led all skill players with 118 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

