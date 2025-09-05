  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Absolute Disgrace": Drew Brees' ex-teammate torches Jalen Carter for spitting on Dak Prescott as Eagles DT gets ejected early in season opener

"Absolute Disgrace": Drew Brees' ex-teammate torches Jalen Carter for spitting on Dak Prescott as Eagles DT gets ejected early in season opener

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 05, 2025 00:57 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
"Absolute Disgrace": Drew Brees' ex-teammate torches Jalen Carter for spitting on Dak Prescott as Eagles DT gets ejected early in season opener (Credit: IMAGN)

The 2025 NFL season is off to a wild start after Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jalen Carter starred in a controversial moment with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Right after the first play of the game, Carter was caught by cameras approaching Prescott.

Ad

After a brief exchange between the players, the third-year defensive tackle spat on his opponent, leaving Prescott in disbelief. One referee was close to the action and saw Carter's behavior, threw his flag and ejected the lineman for unsportsmanlike conduct.

This action raised plenty of eyebrows on NFL Twitter, with Drew Brees' former teammate Chase Daniel sending a strong message to condemn Carter's behavior against Prescott.

"Jalen Carter just SPIT on Dak Prescott….ejected from the game. No room for that…absolutely disgrace," he tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

As soon as Carter left the field, the Cowboys started running the ball. They had the last laugh, as Javonte Williams scored with a 1-yard touchdown run.

It was a solid first drive for the Cowboys to start the game up 7-0. The Eagles scored in the next drive, but losing Jalen Carter was a blow that Dallas could take advantage of for the rest of the game.

In his first two seasons with the Eagles, Carter has recordéd 75 tackles, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for 42 yards. While he is a top DT, Carter's character has put him in complex situations, which the Eagles must work to fix for the future.

Ad

C.J. Gardner-Johnson names Jalen Carter among top players who can help Eagles win another Super Bowl

Following their 2024 Super Bowl campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles made moves to save money. One of them included trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-rounder.

Gardner-Johnson said he felt disrespected in a June interview, going as far as saying that the team wouldn't win another Vince Lombardi Trophy without him in an Instagram Live session. He backtracked from those comments during an appearance on "The Pivot," naming Jale Carter as one of the reasons the Eagles can win it all again.

Ad
"I retract them [comments that the Eagles won't win another SB without him] and I wouldn't even say it because I played with those guys and I know how they would feel," Gardner-Johnson said. "It's a disrespect to Jalen Carter, A.J. Brown, I can name all those guys on that team."

The Eagles now have a target on their back and they need to be locked in to defend their Super Bowl win.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications