"Absolute Disgrace": Drew Brees' ex-teammate torches Jalen Carter for spitting on Dak Prescott as Eagles DT gets ejected early in season opener

The 2025 NFL season is off to a wild start after Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jalen Carter starred in a controversial moment with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Right after the first play of the game, Carter was caught by cameras approaching Prescott.After a brief exchange between the players, the third-year defensive tackle spat on his opponent, leaving Prescott in disbelief. One referee was close to the action and saw Carter's behavior, threw his flag and ejected the lineman for unsportsmanlike conduct.This action raised plenty of eyebrows on NFL Twitter, with Drew Brees' former teammate Chase Daniel sending a strong message to condemn Carter's behavior against Prescott.&quot;Jalen Carter just SPIT on Dak Prescott….ejected from the game. No room for that…absolutely disgrace,&quot; he tweeted.As soon as Carter left the field, the Cowboys started running the ball. They had the last laugh, as Javonte Williams scored with a 1-yard touchdown run.It was a solid first drive for the Cowboys to start the game up 7-0. The Eagles scored in the next drive, but losing Jalen Carter was a blow that Dallas could take advantage of for the rest of the game.In his first two seasons with the Eagles, Carter has recordéd 75 tackles, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for 42 yards. While he is a top DT, Carter's character has put him in complex situations, which the Eagles must work to fix for the future.C.J. Gardner-Johnson names Jalen Carter among top players who can help Eagles win another Super BowlFollowing their 2024 Super Bowl campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles made moves to save money. One of them included trading safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in exchange for Kenyon Green and a 2026 fifth-rounder.Gardner-Johnson said he felt disrespected in a June interview, going as far as saying that the team wouldn't win another Vince Lombardi Trophy without him in an Instagram Live session. He backtracked from those comments during an appearance on &quot;The Pivot,&quot; naming Jale Carter as one of the reasons the Eagles can win it all again.&quot;I retract them [comments that the Eagles won't win another SB without him] and I wouldn't even say it because I played with those guys and I know how they would feel,&quot; Gardner-Johnson said. &quot;It's a disrespect to Jalen Carter, A.J. Brown, I can name all those guys on that team.&quot;The Eagles now have a target on their back and they need to be locked in to defend their Super Bowl win.