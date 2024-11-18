"Absolute nightmare season": Jaguars fans concerned as Gabe Davis suffers brutal leg injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars' nightmarish 2024 season hit another low point during their 52-6 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Wide receiver Gabe Davis suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury in the third quarter.

It occurred with 2:56 remaining. Davis sustained the injury during a non-contact play, quickly being ruled out and escorted to the medical tent by trainers. At the time, he had been targeted just three times, catching one pass for three yards in a game where the Jaguars trailed 42-6.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport took to X and gave an update about Davis.

"(Davis) is believed to have suffered a meniscus tear," Rapoport reported on Monday. "They are still assessing the injury, but Davis is expected to have surgery.

"During the procedure, doctors will determine if it’s a full repair or just a trim. A full meniscus repair, which is often the option chosen, would knock Gabe Davis out for the season but is usually best for long-term health. A meniscus trim would likely land Davis on IR, but mean he could return this season."

Fans quickly took to the comments section and shared their thoughts.

"Blown out and lost another starting WR, this is an absolute nightmare season for the Jags," one fan posted.

"Well there goes the Jags Super Bowl hopes. Idk how they will replace his production," another fan said.

Other reactions ranged from blunt to sympathetic.

"Heartbreaking just after mid-season," a fan wrote.

"Ooof, tough breaks. Wishing him a speedy recovery," one fan posted.

Gabe Davis' 2024 season had already been challenging before the injury. He signed a lucrative three-year $39 million contract in the offseason and was brought in to help rebuild the Jaguars' receiving corps after the departures of Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Through nine games, he managed just 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He also missed a game after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.

Jaguars' offensive depth crumbles under Gabe Davis and other injury pressures

NFL: London Games-Jacksonville Jaguars Practice - Source: Imagn

Gabe Davis' injury compounds the Jaguars' offensive challenges further as they've already lost starting slot receiver Christian Kirk for the season due to a broken collarbone. Key players like Trevor Lawrence and Tank Bigsby are also battling injuries.

Mac Jones summed up the team's mindset after the devastating loss.

"Bye weeks are always important for your body and your mind," Jones said on Sunday, via SI. "For us, we didn't put a good production on the field today. It's time to reset, get back to what I'm good at, what the offense's good at and move forward."

With the team drafting Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round to bolster their receiving corps, Gabe Davis' potential season-ending injury still leaves a significant gap. The Jaguars will enter their Week 12 bye week looking to regroup before facing the Houston Texans on Dec. 1.

