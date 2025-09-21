"Absolute traitor... disgusting"—Patriots fans react to Bill Parcells' Hall of Fame induction after ending long-running feud with owner Robert Kraft

Former New England coach Bill Parcells was inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame on Saturday. The 84-year-old was introduced at the ceremony by the franchise owner, Robert Kraft, with whom he had bumped heads when he coached the team.

Parcells left New England in 1996 amidst his feud with Kraft. It would seem the two have reconciled over the years. However, many fans of the Patriots still have Parcells’ exit etched in their memories, and they have been sharing their reactions to his induction.

Alexander the Average wrote:

“Why is this absolute f*cking traitor going into the Pats Hall of Fame? Disgusting.”

TB Times Subscriber also wrote:

“Bill Parcells does not belong in the Patriots Hall of Fame. The fact that he’d been on the ballot for 14 years proves this. Kraft pushing him through (most likely in exchange for participating in his disastrously received docu-series) is proof he is unfit to run the team.”

Dan commented:

“Bill Parcells semi-apology before GTA 6.”

Dan Kelly added:

“I also wish Bill Parcells had done things differently in New England. Most notably, wait until after Super Bowl 31 to start nenegotiationsith the New York Jets. He would not have got my vote for the Patriots Hall of Fame, but I don’t get a vote.”

Alan Alexander wrote:

“I still hate him. Carpetbagger that ruined our SB effort in 1996.”

JE commented:

“Not to sound insensitive, but what did he do to make the Patriots Hall of Fame? It should be a small, exclusive club. Feels like they’ve let everyone in.”

Bill Parcells regrets how things ended with the Patriots

Speaking during his induction into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame on Saturday, Parcells said that he wishes he had left the franchise on a better note. He said:

“We sometimes reflect on things, and you wish you would have done things a little differently. I come back here, and I see this. I wish I would have done things a little differently.”

Kraft, while introducing Parcells at the ceremony, also noted that their relationship has improved over the years. He said:

“Over the years, we’ve both mellowed. We’ve shared laughs, swapped stories, and reflected on the foundation we built together.”

Parcells went on to coach the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys before retiring from coaching. Prior to joining the Patriots, he had won two Super Bowl championships with the New York Giants.

