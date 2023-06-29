"Absolutely crazy" - Pat McAfee drops epic review of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee was able to see an early preview of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1, the latest blockbuster from Tom Cruise's increasingly insane action franchise. At 60 years old, Cruise's action stunts continue to impress and they certainly grabbed McAfee's attention.

On the Pat McAfee Show, the former NFL star turned media personality raved about the movie:

"A two-hour and 40-minute flick. Tom Cruise goes out there. I would say, I would watch it again after getting a preview. Now, I think I'm going to have to fully understand what the f**k is going on, because there were some things that started happening where I'm like, 'Why are we choosing to do this? No way, this is what we're actually choosing to do?' Then boom, we actually do it. Have to be able to suspend reality a little bit for sure."

He continued, saying the film did a nice job of bringing viewers up to speed before thrusting them headfirst into insane action set pieces:

"You know, like all the questions I had yesterday about this series as a whole, they answered it very meticulously in the first hour. So it's a nice little recap of the whole thing, but it's bananas. I mean, the sh*t that's happening there is crazy, absolutely crazy…

"Well, I just want to let everybody know in the movie industry. Tom Cruise at the top of it seems to be a good leader. How much longer can this guy do what he does, though?"

McAfee finished by saying that Tom Cruise is an epic movie star and good for the industry, but he's not sure how much longer that can be the case.

Pat McAfee wonders on Tom Cruise's longevity

Pat McAfee knows a thing or two about longevity. Having played in the NFL, he knows what it's like to know when you just can't do it anymore. He believes that time may be coming soon for Tom Cruise.

Pat McAfee in the NFL

The legendary actor does all of his own stunts and with the Mission: Impossible franchise, he continues to do bolder and bolder tricks. With his age increasing, there's going to be a point where he either hurts himself or comes to terms with his new reality.

