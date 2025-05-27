"Absolutely disgusting" - Tom Brady's niece Maya calls out Southern Carolina fans after UCLA Bruins qualify for College World Series

Tom Brady's niece, Maya, called out South Carolina fans on Instagram after UCLA made it to the Women's College World Series. On Monday, Maya reshared a post from UCLA star Jordan Woolery on her Instagram story and penned a message for the Gamecocks fans who hurled abuses at the players on the field.

"Never seen so much hate and inappropriate language spewed at players like I did this weekend," Maya wrote. "Absolutely disgusting. ZERO place for this in our sport or any!!!"

"Hate will never ever ever ever win. So please remember that the next time you wanna open those nasty mouths 🤎."

Maya also had a message for a section of fans in California who didn't seem pleased when some UCLA players knelt during the national anthem.

"Anyways those California liberals, commies, snowflakes and whatever else you losers were calling them 😊 will be exercising THEIR RIGHT to stand or kneel for OUR national anthem in OKC HAHAHAHAHA 🤎🤎🤎."

Image via mayabrady_ Instagram

The Bruins (54-11) beat South Carolina 5-0 in Game 3 of the NCAA Super Regional to advance to the WCWS for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons.

The Women's College World Series will begin on Thursday. UCLA joins Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Oregon to complete the eight-team field.

Tom Brady's niece Maya played five years at UCLA before going pro this year

Tom Brady's niece Maya Brady in action for UCLA - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady's niece Maya played five years of college softball at UCLA. The utility star was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year twice and a First Team All-American three times.

Maya also represented the US national team, which won the silver medal at the 2024 Women's Softball World Cup.

In January, the Talons drafted Maya in the fifth round, 19th pick at the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft.

