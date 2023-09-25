'Absolutely incredible': NFL insider Ian Rapoport reacts to reported details of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Sunday night date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored relationship has taken a few unexpected turns.

After a few comments exchanged on their potential relationship, Travis Kelce himself spoke up on the matter, publically inviting Taylor to a Kansas City Chiefs game at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Days later, Swift arrived to support the Chiefs and Kelce at their home game against the Chicago Bears. Creating an expected buzz for her appearance, the assumed couple already have fans cheering for them.

That being said, Kelce and Swift also reportedly enjoyed a Sunday date night in Kansas City. They were spotted in a car together, enjoying some one-on-one time after the Chiefs' big 41-10 win.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reacted to the same, sharing his thoughts on the same.

"The thought of going on a date, then having someone describe it to the media afterward is an absolutely incredible thing," Rapoport wrote.

That being said, neither Kelce nor Swift have publically addressed the outing.

Though their outfits were concealed, fans stated that Swift was wearing a jeans dress, while Kelce wore his gameday fit from earlier. Considering it was a private outing between the two, no photos were shared.

Having said that, Taylor Swift's presence only seemed to boost the game.

Kelce, though injured earlier, caught seven out of eight targets, with 69 receiving yards at 9.9 yards per reception and one TD for their win.

Patrick Mahomes also commented on the situation, stating that he was a little nervous about playing in front of the singer.

"I heard that she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure, I knew I had to get it to Trav [Travis Kelce]. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all of the Swifties wanted him to."

Travis Kelce invited Taylor Swift to the Arrowhead Stadium

Before the season began, Travis Kelce attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City. Swift apparently rejected his friendship bracelet, refusing to see the two-time Super Bowl champion.

While on Pat McAfee's show, Kelce admitted that there is some progress, and they are testing the waters right now.

"I threw it out there,"Kelce said. "I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, 'Maybe I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

With the season progressing, fans are hoping for a few more appearances from Swift.