WATCH: Video surfaces as Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leave together after Chiefs' 41-10 win over Bears

Recently, during an appearance at the "Pat McAfee Show", Travis Kelce spoke about having asked Taylor Swift to come watch him play at the Arrowhead Stadium. Swift appears to have taken up the offer, attending the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears.

A recently surfaced video captured the two leaving Arrowhead Stadium together after the game.

As seen in the video, Swift had a Chiefs hoodie tied to her waist as she exited the stadium with Kelce. While Kelce made eye contact with the camera, the pop singer continued to smile into the camera and greeted an onlooker as they left.

After the game, even Patrick Mahomes admitted to being nervous as Taylor Swift was in the stadium. The star QB joked about wanting to help Travis Kelce put on a good showing, and not letting down the tight end as well as the Swifties.

"I heard that she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure, I knew I had to get it to Trav [Travis Kelce]. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all of the Swifties wanted him to."

With Taylor in attendence, the TE — though injured earlier — caught seven out of eight targets, with 69 receiving yards at 9.9 yards per reception and one touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

Mahomes, on his end, had his best game of the season yet. He completed 24 out of 33 attempts for three TDs with a 127.3 passer rating.

Following their 17-9 victory against Jacksonville Jaguars, this was another massive 41-10 win for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Had Travis Kelce invited Taylor Swift to the Chiefs game vs Bears?

Over the past few weeks, everyone including Jason Kelce has spoken about the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift situation. Multiple rumors surrounded the situation, indicating that the Super Bowl champion and pop singer were spending time together.

Kelce, in a recent appearence on Pat McAfee, stated his clear views on the same. Furthermore, the two seem to have interacted after Travis' friendship bracelet rejecting during the Eras Tour.

"I threw it out there," Kelce said. "I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, 'Maybe I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

A few days later, Swift was indeed present at the Chiefs' game.