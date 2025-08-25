"ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!": NFL fans in awe over Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee's beach pictures as she returns to Instagram after social media hiatus

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter isn’t the only one drawing attention this preseason. His wife, Leanna Lenee returned to Instagram over the weekend after a two-month absence. She posted a set of beachside snapshots that turned into a fan-driven celebration.The photos showed Lenee enjoying the shoreline in a black matching set, paired with a simple caption: “.⋆♱.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWithin minutes, the post’s comment section lit up with comments.“UMM HELLO!!! ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!!” one fan wrote.NFL fans in awe over Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee'“YESSSSSSSSSS MY QUEEN POSTED,” another fan added.“Most beautiful girl,” another added.NFL fans in awe over Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee'More reactions poured in.NFL fans in awe over Travis Hunter's wife Leanna Lenee&quot;You're glowinggg,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;A GODDESS,&quot; another fan added.&quot;Beautiful girl,&quot; another added.The energy surrounding Hunter's wife's comeback stood in stark contrast to the negativity she had faced earlier in the year. Online harassment had prompted her to step back from regular posting, particularly around the time of Hunter’s Heisman Trophy ceremony last December.That scrutiny spilled over into the couple’s wedding this spring, when the spotlight on Hunter’s personal life intensified alongside his rise from Colorado star to NFL top draft pick.Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's journey from criticism to celebrationView on TikTokIn December 2024, a TikTok of Leanna Lenee crying went viral after being reshared out of context.In her original message, however, Lenee explained that the tears came from a personal reflection. She wrote about wishing to comfort her past self and credited her faith with helping her find peace and purpose over the following months.Both Leanna Lenee and Travis Hunter have acknowledged the toll of criticisms, but they have been public about their resilience. Hunter has consistently voiced support for his wife, most notably flaunting his wedding band during his $46 million signing with Jacksonville this summer.“I know what I got. I know my girl. My girl’s been with me for five years,” he said according to People.“Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man ... Y’all hate on me and then y’all go hate on my girl ... I feel the same pain that she feels. We’re inseparable, we’re with each other. If she’s hurting, of course, I’m going to be hurting.”Hunter prepares for his NFL debut Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers.