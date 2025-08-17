"This man is a loser" - NFL fans react as Travis Hunter catches strays from NBA legend Dennis Rodman over marriage to Leanna Lenee

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter was pulled into controversy over the weekend, but not because of anything that happened on the field.Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman sparked outrage during a livestream with popular content creator Neon, where his attempt at offering advice veered into a jab at the Hunter's marriage.&quot;A 21-year-old young man, what advice could you give me to evolve as a human being?&quot; asked Neon.&quot;Just don't be Travis Hunter. I'm sorry, breaking news. What the hell? Sorry about that, guys. All this sh*t is real or not, it's fake news.&quot;X users immediately fired at Rodman's remarks.&quot;This man is a loser whose daughter can't stand him,&quot; one user wrote.Avery @AveryChamb50687LINKThis man is a loser whose daughter can’t stand him&quot;Rodman's a perv, man. Always has been,&quot; another user wrote.&quot;This is the last human that should be giving someone relationship advice,&quot; another added.More fan reactions poured in.&quot;Alr bro look at how you treat ur daughter,&quot; one user wrote.&quot;Why is this random talking about somebody else's relationship,&quot; another user wrote.&quot;Such insulting jokes should not be made,&quot; another added.Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee continue to face outside noisePittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: GettyTravis Hunter married his high school sweetheart, Leanna, in May. This has attracted more scrutiny than celebration in corners of the internet.Rumors and online digs have followed the couple since before the draft, with critics questioning the relationship’s longevity and motives.Despite the constant noise, Hunter told reporters in December 2024, he treats negative chatter like background static. He joked that he enjoys frustrating his critics.&quot;I just let people talk,” Hunter said.“Me, I’m a big troller, so, I just troll the internet. I really don’t care what they think or what they say about us, so I just go on there and troll. They talk about her, I post her to make them even more mad than they already are, so they try to find something to hate.&quot;That approach has carried into his early NFL months. The couple regularly shares glimpses of their life online.