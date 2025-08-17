NBA legend Dennis Rodman took a blunt shot at Jacksonville rookie Travis Hunter on Saturday. The five-time champion made the remark during a livestream while mentoring streamer Neon, slipping in a jab at the Jaguars’ No. 2 overall pick.

Rodman mentioned Hunter after Neon asked him for advice during the live stream.

"A 21-year-old young man, what advice could you give me to evolve as a human being?" Neon asked.

The former Bulls forward provided a quick response but took a blunt dig at Hunter.

"Just don't be Travis Hunter," Rodman said.

He didn't stop there as he continued to troll the young rookie.

I'm sorry, breaking news. What the hell? Sorry about that, guys. All this sh*t is real or not, it's fake news," he continued.

Rodman’s blunt remark was directed at Hunter and his wife, Lenee. Hunter married at 21, and the NBA legend advised Neon not to follow that path. While the advice had merit, his harsh delivery made it sensitive. The comment was truly unexpected, as reflected in Neon’s visibly shocked reaction.

This isn’t the first time Hunter’s relationship with Lenee has faced scrutiny. The couple, who began dating in high school and married in May, has been a frequent subject of online debate. Many speculate the two may be headed for divorce, with some suggesting Lenee is taking advantage of him.

Despite the speculation, the couple has remained strong and frequently appears together on their joint social media accounts. In August, they also welcomed a new addition to their family after adopting a kitten.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Wholesome: Jaguars rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, adopted a baby cat today. Travis and Leanna will be phenomenal parents ❤️

Travis Hunter responds to trolls as online hate mounts after Dennis Rodman’s latest comments

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter’s relationship has been a frequent topic of online discussion over the past year. His decision to marry his childhood sweetheart drew attention from internet trolls, and in December 2024, Hunter took time to address them.

"I just let people talk,” Hunter said. “Me, I’m a big troller so I just troll the internet. I really don’t care what they think or what they say about us so I just go on there and troll. They talk about her, I post her to make them even more mad than they already are, so they try to find something to hate."

The online hate continues to mount up and reached a new level after Dennis Rodman took a subtle jab at him and his relationship.

