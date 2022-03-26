"You are all class" - Hugh Jackman thanks Tom Brady for touching gesture

Quarterback Tom Brady received praise from actor Hugh Jackman for his heartwarming gesture. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sent an autographed jersey to 11-year-old actor Benjamin Pasek, who's currently on Broadway with Jackman in the musical The Music Man.

Jackman wrote on Twitter:

"This was 10 minutes before our call to stage last night. @TomBrady you are all class. Thanks so much for making #benjaminpasek the happiest 11 year old in the world! I owe you big time! @MusicManBway @Buccaneers #TomBrady"

Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman @Buccaneers #TomBrady This was 10 minutes before our call to stage last night. @TomBrady you are all class. Thanks so much for making #benjaminpasek the happiest 11 year old in the world! I owe you big time! @MusicManBway This was 10 minutes before our call to stage last night. @TomBrady you are all class. Thanks so much for making #benjaminpasek the happiest 11 year old in the world! I owe you big time! @MusicManBway @Buccaneers #TomBrady https://t.co/HzKExwzC2W

Jackman presented his co-star with the jersey as the occasion was being filmed. The 11-year-old was thrilled to get the Buccaneers jersey but then shrieked in disbelief when he figured out that the quarterback had signed it. Pasek stated upon seeing the jersey:

“I want to cry, I don’t want to cry,”

Jackman said in response:

“Cry for Tom Brady, it’s worth it!”

In The Music Man, 53-year-old Jackman takes on the role of Professor Harold Hill, a con man who pretends to be a boys' band leader and sells band instruments and attire to gullible townspeople located in the Midwest.

Tom Brady and his return to Tampa Bay

Super Bowl LV

The three-time NFL MVP had initially retired in February this offseason after 22 seasons in the NFL. However, in March, he decided to return and rejoin the Buccaneers for the 23rd season in the NFL.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

The two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year left the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Lombardi Trophies to head to Tampa Bay in March 2020.

In his first season with the Bucs, he led the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Tampa Bay faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 at their home stadium, winning 31-9.

It was the second Super Bowl win for the franchise and the quarterback's seventh as he was also the MVP of the game for the fifth time.

The 44-year-old signal-caller led all of the NFL in passing yards with 5,316 and touchdown passes with 43 in the 2021 season. Tampa Bay made it to the Divisional Round after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. They faced the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, losing 30-27.

Edited by Piyush Bisht