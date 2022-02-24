"Don't think it's a lock" - Adam Schefter believes Jimmy Garoppolo could be back with 49ers in 2022

NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that Jimmy Garoppolo could remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 NFL season.

With Trey Lance thought to be not progressing as well as many 49ers fans had hoped, Schefter thinks that the NFC West team could potentially stick with Jimmy G for another year.

Schefter spoke on PFF's Ari Meirov's podcast and was asked about Garoppolo's future. Schefter stated that with Lance's development not as progressive as some had hoped, and the potential draft picks that San Francisco could get for Garoppolo, it could serve the 49ers better to stick with the 30-year-old.

“They can say Jimmy Garoppolo is unquestionably one of the most popular and respected players in our locker room," Schefter said. "Players love playing with him. We have him under contract this year, at a very friendly $25 million cap number. And if we play with them this year, and we lose him after this year, we're going to get a third-round comp pick back in return. I don't think it is a lock that he gets traded, he very well might, but I don't think its a lock."

What should the 49ers do with Jimmy Garoppolo?

When the 49ers traded up to pick Trey Lance with pick three in the 2021 NFL Draft, giving up two first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts, as well as a third-round pick in the 2022 draft, it was a signal of intent that one, Garoppolo's time with the 49ers was near its end; and two, Lance was the future of the franchise.

Well, 12 months on, neither statement is true. Given what Schefter said on Ari Meirov's podcast, Lance is further behind in his development and is not quite ready to assume the mantle of franchise quarterback.

This gives credence to Schefter's thoughts that the 30-year-old may just stick around for another year as Lance continues his development in the background.

Jimmy G has led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs before making it to the NFC Championship game this year, in which they fell to the L.A. Rams.

Jimmy G has proved he can get the team to the playoffs, but he can't quite get them over the hump and win the Super Bowl. Going by Schefter's comments, the 49ers' best chance to win a Super Bowl with their stacked roster is by having their No. 10 under center.

