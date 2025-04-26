Adam Schefter compares Shedeur Sanders' day 2 draft snub to Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins with eye-opening stat

On Friday, Adam Schefter compared Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected fall in the 2025 NFL draft to the paths of Tom Brady and Kirk Cousins. Sanders, once considered a top prospect, wasn’t picked in the first two days.

Schefter pointed out that nine QBs selected in rounds four to seven have gone on to make several Pro Bowls. Brady, drafted in 2000, made 15 Pro Bowls, while Cousins, selected in 2012, made four. Dak Prescott, picked in 2016, has made three career Pro Bowls.

Sanders’ stock dropped in the weeks leading up to the draft. Even the Las Vegas Raiders picked other players like wide receiver Jack Bech and cornerback Darien Porter. Some wondered if Deion Sanders played a role in his draft slide. However, Shedeur remained confident, despite the doubts about his skills.

"I feel like if you study me, and you study everything that I've done in my career, you're going to get a consistent player day in and day out," Shedeur said on Wednesday, via SI. "Not too high, not too low, all the time. So, you're going to see a lot of improvements everywhere through the franchise very quickly.”

Sanders’ slide down the draft board has left many questions unanswered. Few teams are likely to show interest on Day 3, but he is determined to prove himself in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders still waiting after surprising draft slide

After three rounds and 102 picks, Shedeur Sanders is still not drafted. He slid through the second and third rounds, with five quarterbacks selected ahead of him.

Sanders, who finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting last season, was one of the most recognizable players entering the draft. However, concerns about his ability to adapt without his father as his coach and his high number of sacks (94 over the last two seasons) may have contributed to his drop.

The decision to pass on Sanders was evident in the picks leading up to his absence from the second and third rounds. The Giants traded up for another quarterback, Jaxson Dart, and the Saints picked Tyler Shough. Sanders faces an uncertain future, awaiting any team willing to take a chance on him.

Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

