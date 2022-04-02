Adam Schefter's contract: How much will the NFL insider earn at ESPN? 

Adam Schefter is known as one of the top insiders, not just in the NFL, but in all of sports. He gets scoops before anyone else. Sometimes, he even gets them while appearing on live television.

What some fans may not have known is that he was up for a new contract. Rumors appeared about him heading to the sports gambling world, but ESPN recently announced he was returning to the sports network on a lucrative new deal.

Void Media @VoidMedia1



Both of their contracts would have expired this summer, and each man had interest from several gambling companies.



Do you they are worth the high price they will now receive? BREAKING: @espn re-signs @wojespn and @AdamSchefter to new contracts valued at $10 million a year eachBoth of their contracts would have expired this summer, and each man had interest from several gambling companies.Do you they are worth the high price they will now receive? BREAKING: @espn re-signs @wojespn and @AdamSchefter to new contracts valued at $10 million a year eachBoth of their contracts would have expired this summer, and each man had interest from several gambling companies.Do you they are worth the high price they will now receive? https://t.co/QWKBHXgba9

How lucrative? Reports have shared that Schefter is set to earn $10 million annually on his new ESPN contract. That is a hefty deal. It puts him on par with the NFL players he covers.

ESPN paying Adam Schefter an elite salary to be their top insider

Ten million dollars per year is a steep fee. It is also what the network is paying top NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Stephen A. Smith is the top earner at $12 million annually, and he is not even gathering scoops or breaking news. However, he is all over the network on a daily basis.

One thing that has become clear is that media contracts are booming, just like the ones in the NFL. ESPN just recently paid Troy Aikman $18 million per year to join Joe Buck and do Monday Night Football at the network. And that is for a job that is only done for less than half the year.

Bobby Burack @burackbobby_



• Rogan: $57M

• Rachel Maddow: $30M

• Pat McAfee: $30M

• Alex Cooper: $20M

• Troy Aikman: $18M

• Stephen A: $12M

• Schefter/Woj: $10M

outkick.com/adam-schefter-… Media people have gotten paid recently. Some deals, all per year:• Rogan: $57M• Rachel Maddow: $30M• Pat McAfee: $30M• Alex Cooper: $20M• Troy Aikman: $18M• Stephen A: $12M• Schefter/Woj: $10M Media people have gotten paid recently. Some deals, all per year:• Rogan: $57M• Rachel Maddow: $30M• Pat McAfee: $30M• Alex Cooper: $20M• Troy Aikman: $18M• Stephen A: $12M• Schefter/Woj: $10Moutkick.com/adam-schefter-…

Schefter is 55 years old and joined NFL Network in 2004. He then made the jump to ESPN in 2009 and has been there ever since. He quickly rose up to being a top insider, and it's clear the network has made it a priority to keep him around. All his work has paid off with a salary worth $10 million annually. Based on how the market is going, his next deal could be worth even more.

NFL fans can expect to see plenty of the ESPN insider in the coming years as part of his lucrative new contract. If he can continue to be among the best, ESPN will be fine with the cost.

