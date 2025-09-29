  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "It shouldn't be hard to put grass": Adam Schefter echoes Odell Beckham Jr.'s call to change MetLife turf after Malik Nabers' season-ending ACL injury

"It shouldn't be hard to put grass": Adam Schefter echoes Odell Beckham Jr.'s call to change MetLife turf after Malik Nabers' season-ending ACL injury

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 29, 2025 18:24 GMT
&quot;It shouldn
"It shouldn't be hard to put grass": Adam Schefter echoes Odell Beckham Jr.'s call to change MetLife turf after Malik Nabers' season-ending ACL injury - Source: Getty/Imagn

As Odell Beckham Jr. is well aware, the New York Giants had a rollercoaster Week 4. On one hand, Jaxson Dart got the biggest regular-season win one can dream up in his first start against Justin Herbert and the 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers. On the other hand, they lost Nabers for the season.

Ad

Some have used the injury as the latest front in the fight to convince the NFL to mandate grass fields. One insider appeared to join the cause on a Sept. 29 edition of the "Pat McAfee Show." Insider Adam Schefter took the side of Josh Allen and Odell Beckham Jr</a>, pushing the league to fix the turf issue.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Well, they did redo the field in March of '23 and so it was two and a half years ago that they put in a new turf field," Schefter said. "You see the list of players there that have gone down. I'm sure there are a lot of players that have gone down in every stadium. It just feels like that stadium. I don't know. It does feel like we get more, and I'm with Josh Allen."
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You saw the tweet yesterday. I think from Odell Beckham Jr. Other players feel the same… I think he speaks for a lot of people. It shouldn't be that hard to put in grass. How much of Nabers' injury is because [of it,] who knows. I don't know how to answer that, other than there seemed to be a high number of injuries on that MetLife field…”
Ad

Nabers' season will end with 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns, two calendar weeks after he delivered 167 yards and two touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL message lands in shadow of infamous MetLife Stadium injury

Odell Beckham Jr. at Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
Odell Beckham Jr. at Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

The injury to Malik Nabers is likely to be looked back on as a key event in the New York Giants season. However, it is only one of several notable injuries that have taken place on the turf in the stadium. Two years and 17 days before Nabers tore his ACL, Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles at MetLife Stadium.

Ad

Rodgers tore his Achilles on Sept. 11, 2023 in a Week 1 showdown against the Buffalo Bills, rendering his first season with the New York Jets null and void. When Rodgers tore his Achilles, it served as a key talking point to bring back natural grass.

The conversation is still alive two years later, as evidenced by former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who posted a call to action on X on Sept. 28.

Ad
"Respect and u kno I loveeeee the giants , but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game," he posted. "I kno it’s not ALL the turfs fault but at least maybe it to where we’ve gotten all research done to if TURF has to stay it’s at the HIGHEST of quality possible. At least can we start the discussion."

Beckham played 59 games for the organization, with roughly half of them taking place at MetLife. Will the NFL heed the calls to take action on the turf issue?

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications