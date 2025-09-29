"It shouldn't be hard to put grass": Adam Schefter echoes Odell Beckham Jr.'s call to change MetLife turf after Malik Nabers' season-ending ACL injury

As Odell Beckham Jr. is well aware, the New York Giants had a rollercoaster Week 4. On one hand, Jaxson Dart got the biggest regular-season win one can dream up in his first start against Justin Herbert and the 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers. On the other hand, they lost Nabers for the season.Some have used the injury as the latest front in the fight to convince the NFL to mandate grass fields. One insider appeared to join the cause on a Sept. 29 edition of the &quot;Pat McAfee Show.&quot; Insider Adam Schefter took the side of Josh Allen and Odell Beckham Jr&lt;/a&gt;, pushing the league to fix the turf issue.&quot;Well, they did redo the field in March of '23 and so it was two and a half years ago that they put in a new turf field,&quot; Schefter said. &quot;You see the list of players there that have gone down. I'm sure there are a lot of players that have gone down in every stadium. It just feels like that stadium. I don't know. It does feel like we get more, and I'm with Josh Allen.&quot;&quot;You saw the tweet yesterday. I think from Odell Beckham Jr. Other players feel the same… I think he speaks for a lot of people. It shouldn't be that hard to put in grass. How much of Nabers' injury is because [of it,] who knows. I don't know how to answer that, other than there seemed to be a high number of injuries on that MetLife field…”Nabers' season will end with 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns, two calendar weeks after he delivered 167 yards and two touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL message lands in shadow of infamous MetLife Stadium injuryOdell Beckham Jr. at Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks - Source: ImagnThe injury to Malik Nabers is likely to be looked back on as a key event in the New York Giants season. However, it is only one of several notable injuries that have taken place on the turf in the stadium. Two years and 17 days before Nabers tore his ACL, Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles at MetLife Stadium.Rodgers tore his Achilles on Sept. 11, 2023 in a Week 1 showdown against the Buffalo Bills, rendering his first season with the New York Jets null and void. When Rodgers tore his Achilles, it served as a key talking point to bring back natural grass.The conversation is still alive two years later, as evidenced by former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who posted a call to action on X on Sept. 28.&quot;Respect and u kno I loveeeee the giants , but DeathLife has taken too many talented players away from the game,&quot; he posted. &quot;I kno it’s not ALL the turfs fault but at least maybe it to where we’ve gotten all research done to if TURF has to stay it’s at the HIGHEST of quality possible. At least can we start the discussion.&quot;Beckham played 59 games for the organization, with roughly half of them taking place at MetLife. Will the NFL heed the calls to take action on the turf issue?