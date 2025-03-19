Adam Schefter foresees Kirk Cousins' reunion with Vikings after losing Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has suggested a situation where Kirk Cousins returns to the Minnesota Vikings as a backup quarterback.

Ad

After JJ McCarthy's rookie season and the departure of Sam Darnold to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota needs a reliable veteran presence.

Cousins played six seasons with the Vikings before signing a four-year $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason. He has now found himself in a backup role behind rookie Michael Penix Jr.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The insider shared his thoughts during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Minnesota lost out on Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones," Schefter said. "There's not an obvious solution. What if Minnesota just waits around till after the draft and then somehow figures out a way for Kirk Cousins to get to Minnesota as the backup to JJ McCarthy? The Falcons have been determined not to release them.

Ad

Trending

"I think the Falcons want to be able to say we got something back for this guy that we hate so much to get. So maybe Minnesota says, 'You know what, it's worth it for us, we'll give you a six round draft pick.' They haven't solved the number two JJ is coming up. The injury you still don't know you're gonna have. Let's solidify the position with Kirk Cousins. Doesn't that make sense?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Minnesota is moving forward with McCarthy, its 10th overall pick from last year's draft, but still needs a reliable backup option. Cousins' familiarity with the organization could make him an ideal candidate despite his situation in Atlanta.

Kirk Cousins in a 'Standoff' with Falcons

NFL: New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Adam Schefter acknowledged the standoff between Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons.

Ad

"The Falcons feel like if they trade him, the acquiring team would then be responsible for that $10 million roster bonus, which is why they'd be willing to keep him around," Schefter said March 17, via NFL Live. "But it's just more guaranteed money for Kirk Cousins, who would like a change of scenery. Both sides are dug in right now. It doesn't seem like we'll get anything now on Kirk Cousins until after the NFL draft at the earliest."

Ad

Cousins lost his starting job following a difficult stretch last season. Over his final five starts with Atlanta, he threw just one touchdown against nine interceptions while the team went 1-4. Cousins attributed his struggles to right elbow and right shoulder injuries suffered in Week 10, although the Falcons disputed the timeline.

Further complicating matters, Cousins received a $10 million roster bonus on Saturday that applies to the 2026 salary cap. This gives Atlanta little financial incentive to release him outright. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Cousins has informed the Falcons that he won't attend any non-mandatory offseason programs.

Cousins threw for 23,265 yards with 171 TDs and 55 interceptions during his six seasons with the Vikings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.