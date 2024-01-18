Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy left the regular season firing on all cylinders. However, just two weeks after defeating the Washington Commanders by a score of 38-10, the Cowboys are wondering what went wrong.

As they attempt to put the pieces of the puzzle back together, Adam Schefter has gone on record saying that, firstly, the team needs to pay up a lot of players, and secondly, they might lose Dan Quinn in the process.

"You can't look at this team right now and say that it is trending to be in better shape next season than it was this season," Schefter said on Get Up.

"You have to pay Dak because he's in the last year of his contract, got to pay CeeDee Lamb, got to pay Micah Parsons, can't afford to keep everybody. Probably going to lose Dan Quinn." [12:25:13:15]

Dak Prescott's contract headlines offseason; headaches for Jerry Jones

One might argue that, with so many big moves to handle at the roster level, Mike McCarthy's firing wasn't the best move. Either way, with the decision now set in stone, attention turns toward how the general manager wants to assemble his roster, starting with Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott is technically under contract for 2024 with the Cowboys, but as soon as that season ends, the quarterback will become a free agent. Moreover, there's the matter of the franchise tag that could be used in 2025, but few general managers let their contract negotiations get to that point at the quarterback position.

Jerry Jones has the 2024 summer to work out a deal with his quarterback before the pressure of the 2024 season starts, pushing the all-important talk to the last moment.

In addition, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is also entering the final year of his deal. On the fifth-year option of an originally four-year rookie deal, his price tag will only cost the team more.

Micah Parsons is also entering the final year of his rookie deal, opening a window for contract negotiations. Jones has more time with him and can elect to use a fifth-year option, but the window is essentially open.

With only one franchise tag to go around and only so much cap room, it's going to take a lot of juggling by Jones to keep everyone happy and keep the team competitive.

