Adam Schefter names his potential Super Bowl matchup ahead of 2022 NFL season

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter recently spoke about the newly released 2022 schedule on his podcast and speculated that the season opener could be a prelude to the Super Bowl matchup.

With the Buffalo Bills visiting defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams in the season opener of the 2022 season, fans are abuzz with the matchup of two powerhouse teams and possibly the top teams in their respective conferences.

Schefter took the magnitude of the matchup a step further. He went on to speculate about a possible Super Bowl matchup between the two:

"Week 1 is chock full of great matchups... we've got the opening game of the season Thursday night: Buffalo at the Rams. Would anybody be surprised if that was a potential Super Bowl matchup? Just a tremendous matchup."

Schefter went on to name a bunch of other contests that he thinks would be great:

"We mentioned the Steelers, they open [at] Cincinnati. Great matchup about the Packers-Vikings NFC North showdown."

Earlier, the NFL insider also mentioned Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at Seattle in Week 1, saying that the NFL did not want to save Wilson's return to Seattle for later in the year:

"This year, great opener in the NFL... did not want to save Russell Wilson for later in the year. And so it's putting the Broncos and Russell Wilson at Seattle [in] Week 1. And I think the league is taking this, [if] they put that game in Week 10, who knows what the team's records are at that point? Who knows if the game would have quite the same juice in Week 1?"

Adam Schefter picks two of the most exciting teams in football who could meet again on the NFL's biggest stage

Schefter's picks can hardly be construed as a bold prediction. Both the Rams and the Bills were among the best teams in the league last season, and they've only strengthened their rosters this offseason.

The Bills have a stranglehold on the AFC East while the Rams look to run it back, with their biggest obstacle in an overall weakened NFC being the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills at Rams certainly promises to be an exciting game, but it may not be the shootout one suspects with both teams having solid defenses. Still, Schefter could be spot on. The season-opener could be the season-closer as well.

