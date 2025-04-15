Shedeur Sanders will have a private workout with the New York Giants on Thursday. It will be held in Boulder, Colorado, and will be the quarterback's last workout before the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants have the third overall pick in the draft, and it seems like the NFC East team is yet to decide which player they want to select with it.

On Tuesday morning, NFL insider Adam Schefter appeared on "UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio." Chris Canty asked him whether the decision to have another workout with Sanders was made by the Giants owner, John Mara, or if Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen wanted it.

"I don't know the answer to that, Chris," Schefter said. "What I do believe is, I think he [Sanders] got some support within the organization, and I think others have some questions, and where that all nets out, who is in whose corner and who is not in his corner, we will figure that out as we get closer to the draft. But clearly, I don't believe it's unanimous..."

The Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the free agency. Signing two veteran quarterbacks hinted that New York was looking to pass on Sanders in the draft in favor of drafting a day-1 starter like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

However, as Schefter said, the scheduled workout with Sanders proves that the Giants' front office and coaches are still undecided about their strategy. The draft is next week, and given how both Daboll and Schoen could get fired after this upcoming season, it will be intriguing to see what the Giants will do.

Giants should avoid selecting Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick

Shedeur Sanders: North Dakota State v Colorado - Source: Getty

With Cam Ward expected to get drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick, either Hunter or Carter will be available for the Giants at the third spot. Purely as a prospect, both these players are considered much better than Sanders.

As a result, the Giants should select the best player available. However, that doesn't mean they can't pursue Sanders later in the draft. If the Colorado quarterback slips beyond the ninth overall pick, which is where the New Orleans Saints are picking, the Giants could look to trade get another pick in the first round.

This way, they get not only an elite player like Hunter or Carter but also their quarterback of the future. Learning behind veterans like Wilson and Winston will be helpful for Sanders, and he could translate into a good player in the NFL if he is not directly thrown in the fire.

