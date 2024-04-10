Adam Schefter puts Cowboys on QB watch in 2024 NFL Draft as Dak Prescott slides into Tony Romo role

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was once upon a time the new kid on the block. However, the veteran has now slid into the grizzled veteran role for the team. Based on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' hesitancy in extending Prescott's contract, the first big step to a changing of the guard might be on the horizon.

At least, that is what ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter claimed in an episode of "NFL Live" played on "Get Up" on Wednesday.

"What are they going to do at quarterback if they lose Dak?" Schefter said. "That's why I think the Dallas Cowboys might just be a sleeper team in the quarterback market during the draft... because Dak is going into the last year of the contract, and it might be time to get somebody in there to start grooming him, just like they found Dak Prescott in round four."

Timsetamp: [00:00:21] - [00:00:50]

Schefter's words indicate that history could repeat itself for Jerry Jones' team. In the mid-2010s, the interest in Tony Romo was waning after recent injury troubles. As a contingency plan, the team drafted Dak Prescott in the fourth round.

The rookie signal-caller from Mississippi State, before even his first regular season game backing up Tony Romo, was thrust into the spotlight as the veteran quarterback had suffered an injury requiring a lengthy absence.

Now, with Dak Prescott entering the final year of his deal and no extension seemingly in sight, a drafted rookie quarterback might be all that is needed to put the writing on the wall.

History of Dak Prescott's GM indicates intentions with potential quarterback choice

Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

After a certain amount of time, general managers reveal their strategies. At quarterback, the general manager has almost always gone cheap. Tony Romo was an undrafted player that the Cowboys got their hands on for zero draft picks. Prescott was added to the team as a fourth-round pick.

Most recently, North Dakota State University alum Trey Lance was signed to the Cowboys roster at the cost of a fourth-round pick. Dallas also has Cooper Rush in the QB room.

Of course, many franchises have elected to go cheap with their quarterbacks to varying degrees of success. However, Dallas Cowboys fans would argue that in terms of draft capital returns on investment at quarterback, Jerry Jones ranks near the top of the league.

That said, doubters will be quick to point out the playoff troubles the team has faced over those eras, but when it comes to regular season performances, the franchise ranks as high as anyone.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up," "NFL Live" and H/T Sportskeeda.