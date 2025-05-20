  • home icon
  Adam Schefter reveals Brock Purdy's shocking $65,000,000 asking price from 49ers before eventually landing $265,000,000 contract

Adam Schefter reveals Brock Purdy's shocking $65,000,000 asking price from 49ers before eventually landing $265,000,000 contract

By Cole Shelton
Modified May 20, 2025 13:57 GMT
Adam Schefter reveals Brock Purdy's shocking $65,000,000 asking price from 49ers before eventually landing $265,000,000 contract

NFL insider Adam Schefter reveals that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's original asking price.

Purdy was the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and became the 49ers' starting quarterback, and had a lot of success. As he was entering the final year of his rookie deal, Purdy signed a massive five-year, $265 million contract, which includes $181 million in guarantees, that runs through the 2030 season.

Although Purdy got $53 million per season, Schefter revealed he originally wanted more than $60 million per season, but the 49ers had no plans to make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think Brock Purdy's initial asking price was north of $60 million, and he was not going to get $60 million," Schefter said on Unsportsmanlike Radio. "He was not going to become the highest-paid quarterback in football. It didn't fit into the 49ers salary structure...
"His value is greatest on that team, and that's a little bit why they didn't view him right now as this 60-plus million dollar quarterback," Schefter added. "His initial ask, I believe, was about $65 million so it came down to $53 million in the end. And that's a fair number. It places them in the top tier quarterbacks, not the richest, not the worst. He finally gets paid."
Schefter also notes that quarterback-needy teams didn't even reach out to see if the 49ers would trade Purdy.

Instead, Schefter says the 49ers and Purdy always knew they were the best fits for each other, and a long-term deal got done.

Brock Purdy wanted to remain with the 49ers

Brock Purdy has become a star quarterback in the NFL, and he made it clear he wanted to remain in San Francisco.

Purdy was entering the final year of his deal. After he dealt with injuries last season and San Francisco had a disappointing season, he made it clear he wanted to remain with the 49ers.

"I want to be in San Francisco and play my football career here," Purdy said on Jan. 6, via Bleacher Report. "I know that I'm the guy for this organization and that I can do what it takes to help lead us where we want to go."
Purdy led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season as the starter.

In 2024, Purdy went 300-for-455 for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

