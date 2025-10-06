Adam Schefter reveals what’s really going on with Brock Purdy as Mac Jones takes the 49ers' spotlight

There's been a lot of attention on the quarterback situation at the San Francisco 49ers as Mac Jones continues to impress. The backup option started three of the team's five games this season in Brock Purdy’s absence, leading them to a victory in all of those games.With uncertainties continuing to cloud Purdy’s fitness, there have been talks of Jones being elevated to the starting option. However, Adam Schefter doesn't see that happening. In his appearance on the &quot;Pat McAfee Show&quot; on Monday, the NFL insider believes Purdy will return to the starting role when he fully recovers from his toe injury.“I still think it’s absolutely Brock Purdy's job,” Schefter said. “I don't even think it's a question. Mack Jones did say the right things, because I think that's the real situation right now, where he's going to be in a situation where he's called upon when Brock's not playing, and he'll step in and play the way he did.“It was fantastic. And he's got a two-year contract. So he's going to be there for a couple of years, unless all of a sudden he's got value. For Brock Purdy, they just paid, and he's going to be the guy.&quot;Brock Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in 2022, inked a five-year contract extension worth $265 million with the 49ers during the offseason. Mac Jones, on the other hand, was acquired as a free agent on a two-year deal worth $7 million.Adam Schefter confirms the 49ers intended to draft Mac Jones in 2021Mac Jones is having a great time with the San Francisco 49ers after his career had taken an unexpected turn following his rookie season. However, the union could have happened much earlier. Adam Schefter made it known that the 49ers had plans to pick Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.“Personally, he's been unbelievable,” Schefter said. &quot;And I think people were surprised at how well he's played. But the environment has elevated his performance. There aren't a lot of people who would have thought on Thursday Night Football, in front of Big Whit and Fitzy there, that Mac Jones would have led that team to the victory that he did.“But they've rebuilt him, they've reprogrammed him, and he's playing the way that they thought he would when he left Alabama, and they considered taking him. They initially traded up with the idea that they were going to pick him, and fell in love with Trey Lance along the process. Now Mac is back there, he's playing exceptionally well.”The 49ers eventually selected Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick of the draft. This didn't go well, as the quarterback's early injury as a starter allowed Brock Purdy to secure the role. Lance was subsequently traded to the Dallas Cowboys.