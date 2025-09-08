  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Pro Bowl
  • Adam Schefter weighs in on Jalen Carter’s suspension update after spitting at Dak Prescott

Adam Schefter weighs in on Jalen Carter’s suspension update after spitting at Dak Prescott

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 08, 2025 17:15 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Jalen Carter’s spitting incident may see him face consequences the league has rarely handed out before. A decision on what punishment the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive tackle will face should be revealed later today.

Ad

On the Pat McAfee Show Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter said:

“We’ll see whether the league decides to take additional action. Usually in the past, they have not, they’ve left a one-game suspension stand,” Schefter noted at 0:07.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I think back to what Troy Vincent, the NFL executive vice president, told NFL executives, GMs, and coaches at the owners meeting in the spring. He said, ‘We are not going to tolerate anything that demeans the game. We want only good sportsmanship, and there will be zero tolerance involved,” Schefter added at 0:16.

Carter was ejected seconds into Thursday’s regular-season opener for spitting in the face of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Eagles’ first-round draft pick has since apologized for his actions. Issuing a suspension to Carter for the incident would be a new step for the league, which has rarely imposed such sanctions on a player in similar situations.

Ad

In the past, spitting incidents have resulted in players receiving hefty fines, with no further consequences. In 2020, Marcus Peters was fined $12,500 by the league for spitting at Jarvis Landry.

The Eagles ultimately won their opening game against Dallas by a score of 24-20. Their next game takes place on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl. Whether or not the 2024 Second-team All-Pro is on the field for that encounter remains to be seen.

Ad

Jalen Carter could face an internal punishment

It isn’t just the league that may come down hard on the former Georgia Bulldog.

ESPN reported on Saturday that Carter may be penalized by the Eagles as his actions painted them in a negative light.

“I want these guys to play with great energy, great tenacity while doing it within the rules of the game,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after their victory on Thursday.
Ad
“So we’ll address that,” Sirianni added.

Any internal actions against him by the club would likely be kept in-house. The league has made it a point of emphasis to crack down on numerous on-field antics with a focus on sportsmanship. Player celebrations that have violent gestures or are sexually suggestive in nature are being frowned upon.

Without the intimidating presence of Carter, the Eagles failed to register a single sack on Prescott in their opener.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications