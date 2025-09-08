Adam Schefter weighs in on Jalen Carter’s suspension update after spitting at Dak Prescott

Jalen Carter’s spitting incident may see him face consequences the league has rarely handed out before. A decision on what punishment the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive tackle will face should be revealed later today.On the Pat McAfee Show Monday, NFL insider Adam Schefter said:“We’ll see whether the league decides to take additional action. Usually in the past, they have not, they’ve left a one-game suspension stand,” Schefter noted at 0:07.“I think back to what Troy Vincent, the NFL executive vice president, told NFL executives, GMs, and coaches at the owners meeting in the spring. He said, ‘We are not going to tolerate anything that demeans the game. We want only good sportsmanship, and there will be zero tolerance involved,” Schefter added at 0:16.Carter was ejected seconds into Thursday’s regular-season opener for spitting in the face of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The Eagles’ first-round draft pick has since apologized for his actions. Issuing a suspension to Carter for the incident would be a new step for the league, which has rarely imposed such sanctions on a player in similar situations.In the past, spitting incidents have resulted in players receiving hefty fines, with no further consequences. In 2020, Marcus Peters was fined $12,500 by the league for spitting at Jarvis Landry.The Eagles ultimately won their opening game against Dallas by a score of 24-20. Their next game takes place on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl. Whether or not the 2024 Second-team All-Pro is on the field for that encounter remains to be seen.Jalen Carter could face an internal punishmentIt isn’t just the league that may come down hard on the former Georgia Bulldog.ESPN reported on Saturday that Carter may be penalized by the Eagles as his actions painted them in a negative light.“I want these guys to play with great energy, great tenacity while doing it within the rules of the game,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after their victory on Thursday.“So we’ll address that,” Sirianni added.Any internal actions against him by the club would likely be kept in-house. The league has made it a point of emphasis to crack down on numerous on-field antics with a focus on sportsmanship. Player celebrations that have violent gestures or are sexually suggestive in nature are being frowned upon.Without the intimidating presence of Carter, the Eagles failed to register a single sack on Prescott in their opener.