  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Could be new year before he's ready": Adam Schefter weighs in on Joe Burrow's return timeline as Bengals explore QB options

"Could be new year before he's ready": Adam Schefter weighs in on Joe Burrow's return timeline as Bengals explore QB options

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 15, 2025 17:33 GMT
Adam Schefter weighs in on Joe Burrow
Adam Schefter weighs in on Joe Burrow's return timeline as Bengals explore QB options - Source: Imagn/Getty

Joe Burrow continues to be the only antidote to Patrick Mahomes fever in the AFC, but at least for now, it is set to be months until the quarterback can play again. At least, that is the understanding communicated by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Ad

Speaking on a Sept. 15 edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," the insider opened the door to Burrow missing the rest of 2025, but potentially not the entire season, due to his turf toe injury. The injury has kick-started an early-season quarterback search for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Joe Burrow has a turf toe injury that will require surgery. He will be sidelined for a minimum of three months. Typically, this is a 12 to 14-week recovery period from an injury like that," he said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"That would mean that, if it was best case, the soonest he could be ready, as much as he might push, would be December 15, and very well could be into the new year before he's ready again. ... The Bengals have already been calling around to add another quarterback. That's from a depth standpoint. But the fact of the matter is, Jake Browning will be the guy, he's expected to be the guy," he added.
Ad

Browning threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions in relief of Burrow against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 14 in a 31-27 comeback against Trevor Lawrence.

Exploring potential Bengals quarterback fits to help after disastrous Joe Burrow injury

Joe Burrow winds up to throw - Source: Imagn
Joe Burrow winds up to throw - Source: Imagn

If Jake Browning is set to be the guy, it means the Cincinnati Bengals likely won't go too overboard with their search. One free agent that could make sense is Jeff Driskel, who is available with previous ties to the Bengals, having played there in 2018.

Ad

More recently, he spent time with the Cleveland Browns in 2023, which would give him at least some level of experience playing against the AFC North.

One more potential avenue could be combing through the depth charts, trying to find a third-string backup that might make sense as a second-string backup. Max Brosmer could be an option as someone who has now spent time in Kevin O'Connell's scheme.

O'Connell and Zac Taylor come from the Sean McVay tree, which could make a transition much more streamlined. Plus, there is more likely to be communication lines already open between the two. Lastly, it would get Brosmer out of the NFC, minimizing the chances of any negative blowback in the future.

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications