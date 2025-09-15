"Could be new year before he's ready": Adam Schefter weighs in on Joe Burrow's return timeline as Bengals explore QB options

Joe Burrow continues to be the only antidote to Patrick Mahomes fever in the AFC, but at least for now, it is set to be months until the quarterback can play again. At least, that is the understanding communicated by NFL insider Adam Schefter.Speaking on a Sept. 15 edition of &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; the insider opened the door to Burrow missing the rest of 2025, but potentially not the entire season, due to his turf toe injury. The injury has kick-started an early-season quarterback search for the Cincinnati Bengals.&quot;Joe Burrow has a turf toe injury that will require surgery. He will be sidelined for a minimum of three months. Typically, this is a 12 to 14-week recovery period from an injury like that,&quot; he said.&quot;That would mean that, if it was best case, the soonest he could be ready, as much as he might push, would be December 15, and very well could be into the new year before he's ready again. ... The Bengals have already been calling around to add another quarterback. That's from a depth standpoint. But the fact of the matter is, Jake Browning will be the guy, he's expected to be the guy,&quot; he added.Browning threw for two touchdowns and three interceptions in relief of Burrow against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 14 in a 31-27 comeback against Trevor Lawrence.Exploring potential Bengals quarterback fits to help after disastrous Joe Burrow injuryJoe Burrow winds up to throw - Source: ImagnIf Jake Browning is set to be the guy, it means the Cincinnati Bengals likely won't go too overboard with their search. One free agent that could make sense is Jeff Driskel, who is available with previous ties to the Bengals, having played there in 2018.More recently, he spent time with the Cleveland Browns in 2023, which would give him at least some level of experience playing against the AFC North.One more potential avenue could be combing through the depth charts, trying to find a third-string backup that might make sense as a second-string backup. Max Brosmer could be an option as someone who has now spent time in Kevin O'Connell's scheme.O'Connell and Zac Taylor come from the Sean McVay tree, which could make a transition much more streamlined. Plus, there is more likely to be communication lines already open between the two. Lastly, it would get Brosmer out of the NFC, minimizing the chances of any negative blowback in the future.