Adam Thielen injury update: Latest on Panthers WR for Fantasy Football Week 1

Wide receiver Adam Thielen became a Carolina Panther this offseason as he signed with them as an unrestricted free agent. Thielen spent the last nine seasons of his career in his home state with the Minnesota Vikings.

As they were looking to clear up cap space entering this season, Thielen was a surprise cut by the team.

While Thielen may not be the wide receiver he once was in 2017 or 2018, he's still a quality starter. He was signed to replace D.J. Moore, who the team traded to the Chicago Bears, allowing them to select Bryce Young No. 1 in the draft.

Over the past two seasons in 30 games, Thielen has recorded 137 receptions for 1,442 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Adam Thielen injury update

Adam Thielen

It was a surprise that Adam Thielen did not practice on Thursday, and it's not a good sign. Although limited, Thielen practiced on Wednesday.

Wide receiver D.J. Chark was also absent from practice. Wide out Terrace Marshall Jr. was limited.

What happened to Adam Thielen?

Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury. The injury came out of the blue as Thielen was placed on Carolina's injury report for the first time on Wednesday. Although he was on the report, he practiced, giving hope that he would be OK to play Sunday.

However, the Panthers chose to sit Thielen out of Thursday's practice, and there is a real concern that he won't suit up on Sunday.

When will Adam Thielen return?

Adam Thielen

The Carolina Panthers have yet to rule out Adam Thielen. Friday will be the Panthers' last practice before their Sunday game against the Atlanta Falcons.

That practice will determine if Thursday's choice of having him sit out was a setback to his injury or the team playing it safe, giving him more rest.

It would be a huge blow for the Panthers and rookie quarterback Bryce Young if Thielen doesn't play. The Atlanta Falcons are currently -3.5 point favorites, and if Carolina is without a few of its receivers, the line could go up even more.

