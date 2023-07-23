Antonio Brown caused a stir when he publicly asked podcaster Adam22 if he could film a s*x scene with his wife, Lena The Plug.

Adam22 and Lena The Plug are popular in the adult movie space as they collaborate and make videos together. Adam Grandmaison also gave his wife permission to film scenes with women, but he recently permitted her to have a sexual encounter with another man, Jason Luv.

Seeing how supportive Adam was of his wife’s scene with another man, the former Steelers wide receiver thought he could get in line to film an intimate scene with her. He wrote, asking for his permission:

The tweet by the former NFL player made the popular podcaster angry, who retaliated and wrote:

adam22 @adam22 What are you gonna do with it with your little ass meat twitter.com/ab84/status/16…

Adam also warned the former Super Bowl champion to stay away from his wife when he gave an exclusive interview to TMZ. Adam revealed that AB's team reached out to him in hopes of shooting an interview, however, the ex-WR demanded $5,000 for the interaction.

"I'm like, why am I gonna give you $5,000 for disrespecting my wife on Twitter, you piece of s***?"

"To be totally fair, Andrew Tate might be at the level where we would consider it. Antonio Brown, to me, is basically a homeless person."

He said he would not let Brown get near Lena The Plug and called him “homeless.”

"The idea that I'm gonna let this piece of s*** f*** my wife, it's not happening. And, I'm not giving you $5,000 for an interview, either."

Regarding Lena's response, Adam reveals that she simply laughed off the situation, as she had no prior knowledge or awareness of who Antonio Brown is.

Adam22 called Antonio Brown broke for asking $5,000 for an interview

As mentioned before, while dissing the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR, Adam also exclusively confessed that Brown's team reached out to him and asked if they could shoot an interview.

Adam said that he was eager about the idea as it would result in some "good content"; however, the WR demanded $5,000 for the interview.

"I was like, it's not happening. He must be broke, or something. I looked him up on Google, it says he's worth like $20 million. But, I mean, he's out here scrounging up, trying to get $5,000 out of me to do the interview."

It will be interesting to see how Brown reacts to Adam's threats. Till then readers can stay tuned for latest updates.

