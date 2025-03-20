"Added bum player": NFL fans have their says as Bears sign Devin Duvernay on a one year deal

The Chicago Bears signed Devin Duvernay to a one-year contract on Wednesday. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed as the wide receiver and return specialist joins his third franchise in the past three seasons.

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports broke the news of the deal, tweeting:

"Sources: The #Bears are in agreement on a 1-year deal with WR and 2x Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay. Another key addition in Chicago."

Fans shared their reaction to the signing. @gpickensmuse labeled Duvernay as a 'bum player':

"LMAOOOO BEARS ARE THE BEARS ADDED BUM PLAYERS"

@chilerrato would have preferred if Chicago signed Ronald Moore:

"Would’ve rather had Ronald Moore Poles is starving rn"

A fan noted the Bears are filling needs:

"That go ball from caleb to Devin on the first play of the game gonna feed families."

@Milo13131313 shared an assessment of Duvernay's play style:

"Duv is still in the league?!?! Loved him in Baltimore, just didn't have much to his game other than speed"

@LaChoke08 believes there are serious flaws to his game:

"He is a nice gadget guy on an offense. He’s a good returner when he actually makes the right decisions. The problem is often he makes some truly awful decisions about which balls should be returned"

@jimair1 claimed the Bears cap situation could be ugly soon:

"The cap might look ugly soon depending on guarantees"

What will Devin Duvernay's role be with the Chicago Bears?

Devin Duvernay has spent five seasons in the NFL, recording 105 receptions for 977 yards and five touchdowns. He has 222 rushing yards and one touchdown on 31 carries, 1,053 punt return yards on 88 returns and 2,162 kick return yards and two touchdowns on 87 returns.

The one-time All-Pro has seen his offensive role decline over the past two seasons, hauling in just 15 receptions. Duvernay appears likely to serve as a return specialist for the Chicago Bears, while also being utilized as a gadget player offensively. Chicago was just 5-12 last season, however, they have significantly improved the roster in the offseason.

