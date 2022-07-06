NFL analyst makes bold claim by dubbing AFC North QB as better than Patrick Mahomes

Before this upcoming season, Patrick Mahomes was unchallenged as the best quarterback in football in the eyes of most. However, entering 2022, the quarterback's stock has dropped in the eyes of some. One NFL analyst has even dropped him below one of the AFC North quarterbacks.

Talking on Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho had a segment ranking the top-five quarterbacks. Acho said he was more fearful of Lamar Jackson than the Chiefs quarterback. However, it was still clear that he saw them as close in talent. He started by listing the Chiefs quarterback as the third-scariest in the NFL:

"Number three here, Patrick Mahomes. [He's] only higher than Aaron Rodgers because we've seen it lately. Kelce with 13 seconds, that's all Patrick Mahomes needed to get downfield to get the game into overtime against the Buffalo Bills. 13 seconds, that's all Patrick Mahomes needed. You can never go to sleep when you're facing that guy."

He then spoke about Lamar Jackson, ranking him higher than the Chiefs signal caller and then explaining why:

"And number two, yes, Lamar Jackson... Yes, Lamar Jackson is forever scary to me. I'm also doing this based upon who would I least want to face. There's no scarier quarterback than the one that can run because you will be in your beautiful zone position. You'll be on the hash."

He wrapped up his argument by explaining that tackling the scrambling Ravens quarterback is scarier than tackling the Chiefs quarterback:

"You'll be 12 yards deep, two yards outside the numbers to intercept the dig. Next thing you know, Lamar Jackson will [scramble up the field and now] you got to make an open-field tackle. That is scary."

Patrick Mahomes' rise and slip

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

While the Chiefs quarterback is still proven to be a force in the AFC, one cannot help but notice a pattern developing. Initially, it was all uphill. In his first starting season, he led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game. A season later, he won the Super Bowl through a series of dramatic comebacks.

Since then, it has been objectively downhill, albeit on a slim incline. The following year, he lost the Super Bowl in an epic blowout to Tom Brady. Last year, he failed to make it to the big game after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. Now, with the loss of Tyreek Hill, many wonder whether the team will win as big in 2022.

The Chiefs signed Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scanting to replace Tyreek Hill. Some believe Andy Reid will draw up something fresh that leaves the league in the dust, while others believe the team will be lucky to tread water this season. Will the Chiefs remind their detractors of who they are in 2022 or will they continue their decline?

