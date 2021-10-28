Patrick Mahomes's fiancee Brittany Matthews has huge plans for women's sports with historic $70M project

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee, will make history with an ambitious project for women’s sports. As co-owner of the KC NWSL pro women’s soccer team, Brittany Matthews is trailblazing new ground for women’s soccer and the Kansas City area. The new home of the Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) will have Matthews’ and her ownership group’s financial backing.

In fact, the group will privately finance the $70 million dollar project slated to have a 50-year lease with the city along its riverfront. Additionally, this venture represents the first time that a stadium will be built exclusively for a women’s pro team. The new project will break ground in Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes has already invested into a minority ownership of the Kansas City Royals.

Boardroom @boardroom KC NWSL owners Angie & Chris Long and @brittanylynne8 have announced plans for a new stadium as part of a $70M project. @KCWoSo signed a 50-yr lease for a 7+ acre plot on the east end of the riverfront.It is believed to be the first-ever stadium built for a women’s pro team. KC NWSL owners Angie & Chris Long and @brittanylynne8 have announced plans for a new stadium as part of a $70M project.@KCWoSo signed a 50-yr lease for a 7+ acre plot on the east end of the riverfront.It is believed to be the first-ever stadium built for a women’s pro team. https://t.co/KPbsUDeCnv

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes establish roots for Kansas City area professional sports

The pro women’s soccer team will be Kansas City’s first foray into the NWSL. At halftime of the Kansas City club’s game on Saturday, October 30, their NWSL official team name will be revealed. Brittany Matthews co-owns the team along with Angie and Chris Long after the Longs purchased the NWSL’s Utah Royals and relocated the team to Kansas City.

The NWSL began in 2012 as the successor to Women's Professional Soccer (2007–2012). The league started with eight teams in 2013 and now has 10 teams in the United States. Two more expansion teams will join the NWSL in 2022.

Just a few years after Kansas City drafted Mahomes, Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes have poured a significant amount of money and effort into Kansas City’s community. This project represents an important investment for women’s soccer and establishes a standard for women’s sports in the region and beyond.

Mike McGrew @Zavagtastic KC NWSL is going to be the best road trip destination for opposing fans. Going to be very easy to have a fun weekend. Lyft to and from the airport and you’re done—everything from the stadium to downtown to the Crossroads to Westport to the Plaza is available to you for free. KC NWSL is going to be the best road trip destination for opposing fans. Going to be very easy to have a fun weekend. Lyft to and from the airport and you’re done—everything from the stadium to downtown to the Crossroads to Westport to the Plaza is available to you for free.

High school sweethearts Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have quickly established themselves as a power couple in the world of sports. Mahomes rapidly rose to stardom after “redshirting” his rookie season with the Chiefs, while Matthews embarked on a pro career with the Iceland pro team of UMF Afturelding/Fram.

Kansas City Chiefs quaterback Patrick Mahomes

On the field, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are mired in a Super Bowl hangover and have struggled this year. But off the field, the star quarterback and Matthews involve themselves in plenty of different projects.

While Brittany Matthews seeks to establish and popularize women’s soccer in the Kansas City community and beyond, Patrick Mahomes seeks to right the ship for the Chiefs and make a strong push toward the playoffs in hopes of a consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

