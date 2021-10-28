Patrick Mahomes shares the one thing he'd change about the NFL if he were league commissioner

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is off to one of the roughest starts in his young NFL career. With a 3-4 record after seven weeks, the Chiefs are now on a "win now" expectation each week and their schedule will only get more difficult as the season continues.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the New York Giants on Monday Night Football this week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday afternoon to talk about all things football.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes admits one rule change he would make if given the opportunity

As a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback talked about his health. Mahomes, who was thought to have a concussion in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, said he cleared protocol and is ready to play the New York Giants on Monday night.

Mahomes was also asked by Eisen about the adversity the team is currently going through. Mahomes insisted that it will only make the Chiefs stronger as a team going forward. Mahomes also said that there's not one particular thing that can be pinpointed as the current problem and that they just have to execute well, playing on both offense and defense.

Toward the end of the interview, Rish Eisen asked Mahomes if he were the commissioner of the NFL and was allowed to make a rule change, or any change regarding the National Football League, what would it be?

Patrick Mahomes took a second to think about it and responded by saying that he would include an additional bye week into the schedule. He said that he believes that the veteran players on his team would agree with him that having an extra week to rest during the season would be a great help.

Mahomes' idea of an extra bye week would be an added help for NFL teams since the league added an extra week to the season this year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Then again, if there was an extra bye week, would the NFL add another game or go back to a 16 game schedule?

All in all, it seemed in the interview with Rich Eisen that Patrick Mahomes is in good spirits despite the Chiefs' current issues and as the leader of the team he feels that they can 'right the ship' and get back to a winning record.

Edited by Henno van Deventer