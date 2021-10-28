Patrick Mahomes injury: Will Chiefs QB play in Week 8 vs. Giants?

Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of the worst season of his career. He's 3-4, facing a downtrend in stats, and now has an injury as the cherry on top. During the loss to the Titans, Mahomes took a hit and had to come out of the game. His backup, Chad Henne, struggled in relief. Needless to say, the Chiefs will need the quarterback if they are going to rebound in the second half of the season.

The Chiefs are begging the football gods to heal Mahomes in time for Week 8. Will Mahomes be granted their wish?

Injury update: When will Patrick Mahomes play?

The good news is that Patrick Mahomes has an extra day to recover from Week 7 as the Chiefs' next game comes on Monday Night Football. Aside from a bye week, the schedule could not have been more kind. However, the schedule doesn't heal Mahomes' injury. The quarterback is suffering from an undisclosed injury and is questionable for Week 8.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski Patrick Mahomes learning about what life is like when your defense can't get stops and your offense loses something off a historically loaded group. Welcome to the Aaron Rodgers experience. Patrick Mahomes learning about what life is like when your defense can't get stops and your offense loses something off a historically loaded group. Welcome to the Aaron Rodgers experience.

The injury happened on a 4th down with 18 yards to go with less than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Mahomes dropped back to pass and was grabbed on the leg. While he was falling forward, the quarterback took a hit to his frontside and stayed down. He struggled to his feet and was eventually helped off the field by seemingly the entire offense.

Based on the hit, a knee to the helmet, it seems that Mahomes' injury is likely a concussion. Concussions can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to a month to fully heal. However, the Chiefs don't have that kind of time. With the season potentially in danger, this Monday the Chiefs will be pulling out every stop when it comes to getting Mahomes on the field.

Dani Welniak @KCTVDani @PatrickMahomes : "It's been rainbows and flowers and awesome these last few years but when you want to build something substantial and something great you're going to go through parts like this." @KCTV5 .@PatrickMahomes: "It's been rainbows and flowers and awesome these last few years but when you want to build something substantial and something great you're going to go through parts like this." @KCTV5 https://t.co/OqUkKbqr4V

Mahomes currently has 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. If he were not able to play on Monday, Chad Henne would get the start. Henne has been with the Chiefs for three seasons and is 0-1 in the regular season as the starter. He's 18-36 in his career in the NFL and has thrown 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.

Needless to say, if Henne starts, the Chiefs may find themselves in a dogfight to keep the season alive. If the Chiefs were to fall to 3-5, their playoff viability would essentially become crippled. They would need to limit themselves to only one or two more losses for the rest of the season to have a realistic shot at the playoffs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Football Team

Based on what they've done this season, it may be impossible to be nearly perfect if it comes down to it. That's why they need Mahomes. With Mahomes, they should be able to take care of business and stay alive. Without Mahomes, the Chiefs may be thinking about 2022 a week from today.

Edited by Henno van Deventer