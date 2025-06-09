AFC Super Bowl contenders checked on Jaire Alexander's trade availability with Packers before 2x Pro Bowler's release: Insider

The Green Bay Packers shocked the football world on Monday by releasing star defensive player and two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander. Although there were reports that Green Bay may have been looking to move on from Alexander this offseason through a trade, the latest news confirms that no teams could get a deal done with the Packers.

After the release, NFL analyst Jordan Schultz revealed the name of one of the NFL franchises that were reportedly interested in acquiring Alexander's services via trade earlier in the offseason.

In a post on the social media platform X, Schultz highlighted how the Buffalo Bills were interested in trading for Alexander earlier this year but were unable to agree to terms with the Packers organization.

"Sources: The #Packers and #Bills held trade talks this offseason centered around CB Jaire Alexander, but talks ultimately fell through and Buffalo moved on. It’s unclear if the Bills will revisit things now that Alexander has been released — especially since they spent a first-round pick on Maxwell Hairston — but they were a team that had shown real interest," Schultz tweeted on Monday.

Will Buffalo Bills attempt to sign Jaire Alexander after his release?

From the Buffalo Bills' perspective, acquiring the services of Jaire Alexander this offseason has now become much easier with the news of the release. Although he will likely be demanding top money with his new team, the Bills would not need to send pieces via trade to the Packers as part of the deal.

According to OverTheCap, Alexander's current market valuation is a $21 million per-season deal. Despite this being a lot of money, Alexander is still one of the best cornerbacks in the sport and is only 28 right now. He has been a shutdown corner since entering the league and has been a player that opposing offensive units have consistently avoided throwing toward.

With 287 total tackles, 240 solo tackles, and 12 career interceptions to his name, Alexander would unquestionably help the Bills' secondary, which struggled last season and into the playoffs.

Despite being tied for the 11th fewest points-against per game last year, the secondary really struggled against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, something that was a big reason behind another playoff disappointment.

Although the Bills selected Maxwell Hairston in the first round of the draft this year, the addition of Jaire Alexander could give time for the rookie to learn how to adjust to the professional game. Furthermore, the signing could create some healthy competition between Alexander, Hairston and Christian Benford in Buffalo, something that could push the Bills into the Super Bowl in 2025.

